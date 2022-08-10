Lawrence County man dead after guns pointed, police say

A Lawrence County man died on Monday after a confrontation with two state troopers and a deputy, authorities said.

William Chad Newman, 40, was reported to have been firing a gun randomly around the neighborhood near his home at 208 S. Free St., according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Authorities got a call about the gunfire around 3:45 p.m. and observed him standing inside a shop building with a handgun and a rifle, according to the release.

The release states that authorities asked Newman to surrender multiple times but he turned the weapons toward them. They then shot at the man, authorities said.

The release did not indicate whether Newman died due to the gunfire from authorities.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said Tuesday morning that the cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner.

According to the release, Newman's body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy.



