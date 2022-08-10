Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announces overhaul to the way officials handle open-records requests

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. at a city board meeting Tuesday announced an overhaul to the way the city handles open-records requests under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Scott's administration has faced criticism with regard to transparency, most recently from Jimmie Cavin, a Conway man who frequently digs into the activities of local government officials.

At the start of the meeting Tuesday, Scott said he was "displeased with some of the inefficiencies and delays in getting some information out."

Little Rock Chief Deputy City Attorney Alex Betton would now oversee the Freedom of Information Act division, he said, along with other changes that will be implemented immediately.

Communication with citizens who request public records as to the status of their request had previously taken place within the Human Resources Department, "and there has been some logjams and some inefficiencies there," Scott said.

Updates to the city's website will go live this week, he said. The changes will encompass new features that will allow residents to view the requests received to date this year and whether any or all are still outstanding, Scott said.

The site will also allow residents to submit a Freedom of Information Act request directly or contact the coordinator, he indicated.

At the moment, requests to the city of Little Rock are accepted through a dedicated email address, foia@littlerock.gov, though the city's website notes that requests can also be made in person or by phone, fax or mail. Freedom of Information Act requests can be made to any city employee, the website says.

Although Scott said he had approved earlier this year the purchase of new software called NextRequest meant to provide faster responses to FOIA requestors, the implementation of the software within the Human Resources Department has been delayed, according to the mayor.

Going forward, Scott said the city's Freedom of Information Act division will be a "standalone division" outside of H.R. and led by Betton.

Additional "refresher" training for all department heads would take place in the coming days, he said. Additionally, Scott said he has "directed staff to eliminate some internal procedural steps that had unintentionally slowed the process of responding to requestors."

A city news release issued Tuesday said Betton would oversee the NextRequest software's implementation by Sept. 1.

The Arkansas open-records law requires government entities, including cities, to make records available to citizens upon request and allow them to inspect or obtain copies of those records, with certain exceptions.

If public records are in "active use or storage and therefore not available" when a citizen asks to examine them, officials must state this fact in writing to the requestor and set a date and time within three working days to make the records available, according to the law.

At an Aug. 2 board meeting, Cavin, 60, accused Scott of "playing king" and criticized the mayor's use of a police security detail as well as his spending on travel and dinners.

He suggested that Scott's administration had violated the FOIA. Cavin said he had requested Scott's credit card statements from the city's finance director but had yet to receive them after he was notified of delays.

On Sunday, Cavin wrote on Facebook that he had received some records in response to the request, which he said he originally submitted July 22.

He shared images of credit card records, describing them as "proof that Scott is lavishly spending Tax Payer money like a drunken King."

In a statement issued on social media Monday, Scott criticized Cavin for making "political attacks" against the city's administration.

"We will not stand idly by while lies and false narratives are created by a politically charged effort to turn back the clock against the progress we're making," Scott said in the statement.

Scott said expenses submitted to the Finance Department must get an explanation and an attendee list before they are paid, adding that "all meetings or expenses reflected in our expenses have been strictly for city business, within the guidelines of long-standing city practice."

He also indicated that expenses charged to an executive's credit card might reflect other team members' expenses -- not solely the executive's -- because the other team members do not have cards.

"So we might charge the card for a community school purchase, then the bill is paid by the community school budget," Scott wrote. "It is unfortunate that the political climate calls for this type of misleading behavior regarding official business, so we must acknowledge false narratives that threaten the integrity of your city's government and this administration."