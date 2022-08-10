Little Rock voters approve all six project categories in renewal of capital-improvement property tax





Little Rock voters in a special election Tuesday authorized renewing a capital-improvement property tax at the current rate of three mills and issuing bonds to pay for a raft of projects and purchases that range from infrastructure work to land acquisition at the Little Rock Port.

All six categories of improvements, which were listed separately on the ballot, were approved. Bond amounts tied to each category add up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $161.8 million.

It is the seventh time Little Rock voters have renewed the capital-improvement millage since the 1958 vote that enacted it.

Complete but unofficial results on Tuesday evening were:

Streets: $40.5 million.

For5,880

Against1,477

Drainage: $40.5 million.

For5,811

Against1,541

Fire Department apparatus: $19.5 million.

For6,013

Against1,336

Parks and recreation, including the Little Rock Zoo: $37 million.

For5,640

Against1,712

Construction of a new district court facility: $8.5 million.

For4,989

Against2,327

Expansion of the Little Rock Port industrial park: $15.8 million.

For5,255

Against2,079

In a statement Tuesday night, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said, "These bonds had the unanimous support of the Little Rock Board of Directors, and that support was instrumental in passage. These funds will be targeted toward priority projects and will help us improve the quality of life and place in Little Rock."

Investments in the six categories "position Little Rock to grow and to thrive for years to come," Scott said.

Former Little Rock Mayor Jim Dailey, who served from 1993 to 2006, co-chaired a campaign committee in support of the extension alongside Danyell Crutchfield Cummings, the director of assessment and accountability for the Little Rock School District.

Before Tuesday, the last referendum to extend the millage occurred in 2012, when voters authorized an extension to fund street and drainage improvements while reducing the rate from 3.3 to 3.0 mills.

The three mills were set to roll off at the end of this year absent a referendum.

After a series of discussions led by City Manager Bruce Moore, members of the Little Rock Board of Directors voted to call the election on May 17.

Street and drainage improvements will get roughly half of the project funds.

In the other categories, officials have said the funding was needed for tasks such as repairing and replacing aging structures at the Little Rock Zoo and constructing a new district court building to replace the existing facility on West Markham Street, which municipal judges have described as decaying and inadequate.

The inclusion of the new court facility under the bond proposal occurred because of a shortfall in expected revenue from a capital-improvement sales tax approved in 2011.

Even though such a facility was included in a list of planned public-safety projects, a new or renovated version was never completed by the time the three-eighths percent (0.375%) sales tax expired at the end of last year.

City board members in April voted to pursue a stated term of 20 years with two bond issuances in order to obtain approximately $154 million in project funds.

At that time, the payoff was expected to happen in 16 years, with the first issuance scheduled to occur later this year and the second in 2026.

Costs associated with issuing bonds will not be known until the sale occurs, city spokesman Spencer Watson has said. Factors such as the number of series and timing will be influenced by market conditions and the demand for bonds when the sale occurs, Watson said in written responses to questions.

The city's bond counsel has indicated that bonds could be issued by December, according to Watson.

A mill represents one-tenth of a cent, or a dollar in tax paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

Because of a Central Arkansas Library System referendum in May that approved a 0.5-mill reduction in the system's capital-improvement millage in Little Rock, the overall millage rate paid by Little Rock property owners is set to drop in 2023, according to Little Rock Finance Director Sara Lenehan.

The total millage rate for residents within the Little Rock School District is expected to decrease next year from 70.5 to 70 mills, while the rate for residents within the Pulaski County Special School District is expected to drop from 64.8 to 64.3 mills.



