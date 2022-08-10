Magnolia man sentenced to 10 years in ’19 meth case

A man from Magnolia was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine in Columbia County, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Eddie McBride Jr., 50, was sentenced to a decade in prison and three years of supervised release after investigators purchased methamphetamine from him in June 2019, according to a news release from the western district of the Arkansas U.S. attorney’s office.

Officials said that the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Crime Laboratory tested the purchase from McBride and confirmed that it was methamphetamine.

The FBI, Columbia County sheriff’s office and the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force, which covers six counties in south-central Arkansas, including Columbia County, investigated the case, according to the release.

The release states that McBride’s trial was held in El Dorado. U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey presided, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones was the prosecutor.