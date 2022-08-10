Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Faulkner County accident

A motorcyclist has died after a Sunday crash in Faulkner County, police said.

Stanley Mitts, 55, of Morrilton was northbound on Saltillo Road, about 6 miles east of Conway, at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

While Mitts was turning right onto eastbound Dorothey Lane, his 2006 Yamaha crossed the roadway from the left side and crashed into a ditch.

According to the preliminary report, Mitts was transported to Baptist Health in Little Rock, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.