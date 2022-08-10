• The historic section of Detroit where Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire six decades ago is looking better than ever. Motown legend -- and Gordy's best friend -- Smokey Robinson was among those who visited the newly improved Motown Museum site Monday night for an event celebrating the completion of the first two phases of the museum's expansion. Robinson was joined by Otis Williams, Martha Reeves and other Motown luminaries in celebrating the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT, an educational programming and creative hub, and the newly established Rocket Plaza. "Kids who aren't even born yet will be aware of Motown," Robinson said. "Some of their parents weren't even born when we started this. But it's a wonderful thing." The festivities included comments from Robinson and Williams, a founding member of The Temptations who donated microphones to the museum from his own collection. And they concluded with a performance of the Temptations classic, "My Girl," performed by the cast of the musical "Ain't Too Proud," and introduced by Marcus Paul James, who portrays Williams in the show. "I am very happy to be part of something -- this here, Motown -- (that will) outlast us all," Williams said. The museum will continue to be housed in the famed Hitsville, U.S.A. building at 2648 W. Grand Blvd. But three nearby Motown-era buildings have been transformed into Hitsville NEXT, which will be home to camps, workshops, master classes and community events. It represents the first phase of the museum's expansion. Phase two is Rocket Plaza, which will be a community gathering place and a welcome spot for museum visitors. "This plaza is the new front porch to Motown," said Robin Terry, Motown Museum chairwoman and chief executive officer. Gordy launched Motown in 1959. In addition to Robinson and The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and many others recorded hits there before Motown moved to California in 1972.

• Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vt., the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of "The Flash." State Police said Monday they responded to a burglary complaint May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners were away. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. The police report said Miller was found shortly before midnight Sunday and was issued a citation to appear for arraignment in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26. The felony charge adds to Miller's mounting legal woes and reports of erratic behavior. The 29-year-old actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, the first on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, the second on charges of second-degree assault.