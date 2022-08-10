Rocket-motor plant

planned for Camden

Aerojet Rocketdyne announced Tuesday the opening a new facility in Camden to integrate its production of solid rocket motors.

The 51,000-square-foot facility will help the company improve operational efficiency, increase production capacity and safety and reduce costs, officials said.

"We are building upon our proud legacy of providing reliable propulsion by investing and expanding to support future military readiness," Eileen P. Drake, chief executive officer and president, said in a statement announcing the plant. "This $13.5 million facility is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative, affordable propulsion to support both today's defense programs and those of tomorrow."

The facility is the latest construction in the company's expansion in southern Arkansas, where the Aerojet Rocketdyne team has developed and produced defense products for more than 40 years. The plant has a raised roof and includes tooling to support larger-scale motors to power next-generation missiles.

-- Andrew Moreau

Canoo receives order

for 100 e-vehicles

Electronic vehicle subscription company Autonomy said Tuesday that it has ordered 100 vehicles from Canoo, an electric vehicle maker with operations in Bentonville.

Autonomy has ordered the vehicles in adventure and premium trims and will work with Canoo to finalize the deal based on its fulfillment timeline, Scott Painter, founder and chief executive officer of Autonomy, said in response to emailed questions. The Canoo deal is part Autonomy's purchase of 23,000 EVs from 17 manufacturers valued at $1.2 billion.

In July, Canoo said it had struck a deal with Walmart Stores Inc. to provide 4,500 electric delivery vans to the retailer with an option for up to 10,000 vehicles. During a conference call Monday to discuss its second quarter earnings, Tony Aquila, an investor, chairman & chief executive officer at Canoo, said the company has contracted a third party for limited production while Canoo's facilities come online.

Canoo has said it will move its headquarters to Bentonville and has operations there, as well. It is building a factory in Pryor, Okla.

Canoo shares fell 53 cents, or 13%, to close Tuesday at $3.41. Shares have traded as low as $1.75 and as high at $13.35 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

14.74 drop wraps up

index day at 793.59

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 793.59, down 14.74.

Shares of Dillard's slipped 7.7% on Tuesday and ArcBest Corp. shares fell 2.7%. Walmart shares rose 1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.