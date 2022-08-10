Oklahoma man accused of internet stalking

BENTONVILLE -- An Oklahoma man was arrested last week in connection with arranging to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

Trenton Parker, 25, of Colcord, Okla., was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with a $250,000 bond. He was arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child, sexual indecency with a child and possession of a controlled substance. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

The arrest is the result of an undercover investigation by Siloam Springs police, according to court documents.

A police officer pretended to be a 14-year-old boy online and encountered Parker, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The two exchanged messages on a social media site, according to the affidavit.

The undercover officer informed Parker he was 14. Parker exchanged sexually graphic messages with the officer and sent a sexually explicit photograph and video to the officer, according to the affidavit.

Parker made plans to pick up the teen on Aug. 4 and take him somewhere to have sex, according to the affidavit. Parker was arrested when he arrived at the location in Siloam Springs to pick up the boy, the affidavit states.

Police found methamphetamine in Parker's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Parker told police he met the person he believed to be a teenager on a "hookup website," the affidavit states.

He was ordered not to have any contact with juveniles or have internet access if released from custody on bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.