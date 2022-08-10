100 years ago

Aug. 10, 1922

• A survey to determine how much of the State of Arkansas is infested with boll weevil has just been completed by the Federal State Crop Reporting Services, and shows of the 75 counties in the state, 67 have reported the boll weevil present. Marion and Clay are the only two cotton counties in the state in which the weevil is not reported. Counties which have the weevil for the first time this year are Baxter, Fulton, Randolph and Greene.

50 years ago

Aug. 10, 1972

• State and local tax collection climbed above $100 billion for the first time in calendar 1971, Commerce Clearing House reported recently. Tax collection rose by 10 percent over 1970. ... Individual state income taxes gained the most, in percentage terms, increasing from $11.1 billion to $12.7 billions -- a gain of 14 percent. By contrast, corporate income tax collections fell 4.2 percent, to $3.4 billion. Sales tax collections were up 11.6 percent, to $19 billion.

25 years ago

Aug. 10, 1997

• Disembarking from a white limousine with tuxedo-clad driver, the Little Rock Nine gathered Saturday morning in front of Central High School. After visiting the makeup artists' trailer, the black students who integrated the all-white school in 1957 lined up for a portrait. They stared ahead with the arches and turrets of Central as the backdrop for a Newsweek cover story to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the school's integration battle. Ten years have passed since the nine had last reunited at their alma mater. From as far away as the Netherlands and Canada, Newsweek flew in all nine students -- Ernest Green, Minnijean Brown Trickey, Elizabeth Eckford, Carlotta Walls Lanier, Terrence Roberts, Gloria Ray Karlmark, Thelma Mothershed Wair, Jefferson Thomas and Melba Patillo Beals -- for a 15-minute photo session.

10 years ago

Aug. 10, 2012

• Little Rock police are investigating the theft of more than $92,000 from the Arkansas Food Bank. According to a police report filed by the organization Wednesday afternoon, administrators discovered that a former employee had written "several" checks from the organization's business account and cashed them at a local credit union and a check-cashing business. The report cited one check that was cashed Aug. 3. Little Rock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Cassandra Davis said there have been no arrests and the theft is still under investigation. The Arkansas Food Bank provides food to about 300 shelters, pantries and soup kitchens throughout the state.