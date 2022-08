A crash on Friday killed a Pea Ridge man, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Shawn Landrus, 51, died after he was hit while attempting to turn onto U.S. 62 from Arkansas 72 in Benton County. Landrus was driving a 2005 Yamaha and pulled out in front of a 2007 Jeep Patriot around 9 p.m., according to the report.

The report states that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the accident.