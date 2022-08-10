Philippines buries, praises ex-leader Cambodian relics’ return welcomed

Philippines buries,

praises ex-leader

The Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos was laid to rest in a state funeral Tuesday, hailed as an ex-general who backed and then helped oust a dictatorship and became a defender of democracy and a can-do reformist in his poverty-wracked Asian country.

Ramos died July 31 at age 94 from covid-19 complications at the Makati Medical Center in the capital region, his family said. He also suffered from a heart condition and dementia and had been in and out of hospital care in recent years, former aides said.

An urn containing the ashes of the U.S.-trained general, who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, was placed in a flag-draped coffin, which was carried by six pallbearers amid somber music.

His cremated remains were placed in his grave after a funeral procession led by honor guards and his family, which was showered with flower petals from two helicopters. The ceremony, which was broadcast live nationwide by state-run and major TV networks, was attended by newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and was capped by a 21-gun salute.

Marcos Jr. visited Ramos' wake Thursday and condoled with the family of Ramos, who, he said, "was a symbol of stability after all the tumultuous events of 1986."

Marcos Jr. is the namesake son of the former Philippine dictator, whose 1986 ouster came after Ramos -- then a top official of the Philippine Constabulary -- and defense chief Juan Ponce Enrile withdrew their support in defections that sparked widespread army-backed protests.

Ramos was the late dictator's second cousin and had helped the elder Marcos enforce martial law starting in 1972 in an era when thousands of people were incarcerated, tortured and became victims of extrajudicial killings and disappearances.

Ramos was laid to rest near the grave of the dictator, who was buried at the Heroes' Cemetery with military honors in 2016 in a secrecy-shrouded ceremony after then-President Rodrigo Duterte gave his approval and the Supreme Court dismissed objections from human-rights activists.

The Department of National Defense, which was once led by Ramos, said he was a decorated soldier who spearheaded the modernization of the military, one of Asia's most underfunded. He organized the elite special forces of the army and the national police.

Widow and former first lady Amelita Ramos, left, with military chief Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, second from left, stands beside the flag-draped casket of her husband, the late former Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos, during his state funeral at the Heroes' Cemetery in Taguig, Philippines on Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Ramos was laid to rest in a state funeral Tuesday, hailed as an ex-general, who backed then helped oust a dictatorship and became a defender of democracy and can-do reformist in his poverty-wracked Asian country. Ramos died at age 94. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



The grandchild of former Philippine President Fidel Ramos, center, carries his urn as she walks in front of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Amelita Ramos, wife of the former president, during a state funeral at the Heroes' Cemetery in Taguig City, Philippines, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Ramos was laid to rest in a state funeral Tuesday, hailed as an ex-general, who backed then helped oust a dictatorship and became a defender of democracy and can-do reformist in his poverty-wracked Asian country. (Lisa Marie David/Pool Photo via AP)



The grandchild of former Philippine President Fidel Ramos, center, hands over the urn in front of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., third right, and Amelita Ramos, right, wife of the former president, during a state funeral at the Heroes' Cemetery in Taguig City, Philippines, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Ramos was laid to rest in a state funeral Tuesday, hailed as an ex-general, who backed then helped oust a dictatorship and became a defender of democracy and can-do reformist in his poverty-wracked Asian country. (Lisa Marie David/Pool Photo via AP)



