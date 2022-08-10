Police: Man reported missing found in ditch in Bryant

A man's body was found on Tuesday in a ditch near a Bryant overpass, police said.

Timothy Solt, 47, was found near the Bryant Parkway overpass on the South Service Road, according to a Facebook post from Bryant police. He was reported missing to the Benton Police department on Saturday around 10:40 p.m., according to the post.

Police said they are investigating Solt’s death as a possible hit-and-run.

Solt was last seen walking away from the Texas Roadhouse in Benton, 20280 I-30 Frontage Road, according to authorities

Bryant police asked anyone with information to contact their criminal investigation division by calling (501) 943-0943.