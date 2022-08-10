Rogers council OKs $79,532 grant to plant 57 trees, give away 400 more

ROGERS -- Over 450 new trees will be planted in the city because of a $79,532 grant.

The City Council approved the grant from the Walton Family Foundation at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Fifty-seven trees will be planted at the Rogers Aquatic Center and on Dixieland Road south of Pleasant Grove Road, according to Jim White, director of the parks and recreation department.

The grant will also be used for 400 trees to be given away in the city during the fall and spring.

White said the grant is a continuation of a tree grant program that is approaching a total of $1 million received over about four years.

Installation and warranty costs were provided through the grant, he said.

Of the funds, $59,012 will be used for the tree installation and $20,520 will be used for maintenance.

There is no matching provision in the grant, according to the resolution.

Council members voted 8-0 for the resolution.

In other business, the Rogers Historical Museum Foundation has donated money to the city's museum for buildings and grounds maintenance.

The museum received $26,457, which will be used to purchase and install new windows, according to the resolution.

"The lobby was never finished out during the expansion of the museum due to budget constraints at the time," said Serena Barnett, museum director.

The money from the foundation, which is governed by a 12-member board, came from donations and fundraising, according to Barnett.

"They were a big part of fundraising for the expansion project and continue to do so," she said.

The council unanimously approved the amendment to the budget.

Also, Mayor Greg Hines appointed Scott Swearingen to the city's Airport Commission.

Swearingen's term on the board will last five years.

The council unanimously approved the appointment.

Other business

The Rogers City Council also:

• Approved the recognition of a final insurance payment of $132,848 for repairs on city buildings from hail damage caused on May 4, 2020.

• Approved a hearing at the council’s Sept. 27 meeting to determine the costs associated with a cleanup lien for removal of “unsightly and unsanitary conditions” at a house at 803 N. 12th St.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



