Springdale School Board moves to boost security in buildings

SPRINGDALE -- The addition of a commissioned security officer program could put an armed officer at each of the School District's 31 schools.

School Board members on Tuesday unanimously approved allowing Superintendent Jared Cleveland to move forward with developing a security officer program. The program would aim to place about 18 commissioned security officers at elementary schools, according to Trent Jones, district director of communications. School resource officers would cover middle and high schools, he said.

The district has one of the most robust school resource officer programs in the state, with 21 officer positions through a partnership with the Springdale Police Department, Cleveland said. Only 17 of those positions are filled because of staffing shortages, he said.

The district and Police Department are working hard to find the right candidates to fill the open positions, as well as to enhance security through the new program, Cleveland said.

He said he feels a responsibility to protect the district's 23,000 students and 3,000 employees. It isn't clear how much the security officers will cost, he said.

"If something were to happen on one of our campuses, cost wouldn't be an issue," Cleveland said. "How much is a child's life worth? It's priceless. How much is a faculty member's life worth? It's priceless."

Security officers don't have the authority to make an arrest, but they can enforce school rules, said police Capt. Jeff Taylor. In contrast, school resource officers are allowed only to enforce laws, he said.

"I think it's a good fit," Taylor said.

To be commissioned, security officers would be required to go through a 60-hour training program along with yearly refresher courses, said Damon Donnell, director of student services. They also would be required to be over 21 years old and pass state and federal background checks, he said.

The district also could require officers to continue training with law enforcement and undergo random drug tests and psychological training, Donnell said.

Adding the security officer program would put the district on the cutting edge of protecting students, parents and the community, Donnell said. The next steps will be to determine a salary schedule and what equipment is needed for security officers, Cleveland said.

Arkansas formed a School Safety Commission in 2018, which developed 30 recommendations for school districts. One recommendation was for each campus to have an armed officer. The commission released an interim report on July 29, which states it anticipates the recommendation be updated to state an armed officer should be present at all times when children and staff are attending class or a major extracurricular activity.

Several other school districts in the region are adding school resource officers.

The Bentonville School Board voted in July to hire a second resource officer for Bentonville West High School. The school has one school resource officer and two commissioned safety officers.

The Fayetteville City Council will be considering adding a full-time school resource officer to the Fayetteville School District at its meeting on Tuesday. The district has six officers at its 15 schools, according to council documents.

In other business, the board unanimously approved Cleveland's appointment to the advisory board for the Arkansas Center for School Safety Criminal Justice Institute. Cleveland said Gov. Asa Hutchinson has recommended his appointment and asked board members for their blessing. The appointment will last through August 2024, he said.

The board also unanimously approved buying 0.48 acres at 1120 W. Center St. near Springdale High School for $185,000. The land will replace greenspace that will be lost in the remodeling of the campus.



