Super Quiz: Science

1. Solid carbon dioxide is also known as "dry --------."

2. It is the natural attraction between physical bodies.

3. What shape is often described as being isosceles?

4. What is a monsoon?

5. A four-letter word for the quantity of matter that a body contains.

6. The wire inside a light bulb or the anther-bearing stalk of a stamen.

7. What simple device is associated with the name Foucault?

8. A hypothetical structure of space-time that connects points that are separated in space and time.

9. This process includes the transformation of a caterpillar into a butterfly.

Answers:

1. Ice

2. Gravity

3. A triangle

4. A wind system

5. Mass

6. Filament

7. Pendulum

8. A wormhole

9. Metamorphosis