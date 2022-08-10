Super Quiz: Science

1. Solid carbon dioxide is also known as "dry --------."
2. It is the natural attraction between physical bodies.
3. What shape is often described as being isosceles?
4. What is a monsoon?
5. A four-letter word for the quantity of matter that a body contains.
6. The wire inside a light bulb or the anther-bearing stalk of a stamen.
7. What simple device is associated with the name Foucault?
8. A hypothetical structure of space-time that connects points that are separated in space and time.
9. This process includes the transformation of a caterpillar into a butterfly.
Answers:
1. Ice
2. Gravity
3. A triangle
4. A wind system
5. Mass
6. Filament
7. Pendulum
8. A wormhole
9. Metamorphosis