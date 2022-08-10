Sections
Police beat

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:36 a.m.

North Little Rock police early Monday arrested an 18-year-old on gun and drug charges, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over Joseph Galbarth, 18, of Jacksonville, shortly before 4 a.m. on Arkansas 161 because he was driving without headlights.

The officer reported smelling marijuana from inside the car, prompting him to search the vehicle where he is reported to have about 86 grams of suspected marijuana, plastic baggies, a scale and a gun.

Galbarth is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and a drug possession charge, both felonies.

Print Headline: Teenager facing gun, drug counts

