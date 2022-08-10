Body of unidentified woman found in Franklin County, troopers say

A body was found near Arkansas 186 in Franklin County on Wednesday, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

The female victim was not identified as of Wednesday afternoon.

The body was being transported Wednesday to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death, though the release states that investigators from the state police Criminal Investigation Division are treating the case as a homicide.

The release states that the Franklin County sheriff’s office received notification of the body near Arkansas 186, south of Interstate 40, near Altus around 6:30 a.m.