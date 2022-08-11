April Wallace: New app makes habit of journaling come more easily

Any time someone learns that I'm a regular journaler, the response is always the same: I could never do that every day. But so many people these days are journaling, whether they realize it or not. Any time they make a Facebook post, an Instagram story or send a Tweet, they are writing down something about their lives that day. The difference is that it's being conveniently done from their smartphones and shared with their sphere of friends and acquaintances.

If you're one of those many people who have always wanted to make a habit of journaling, there's a new and simple way to do it from your phone and keep it private.

Back in May I was offered a free year's subscription to the Compound Journal app, and I've used the journaling resource off and on since then. Each day the app sends me a little reminder -- usually toward bedtime when the day is nearly done -- to complete an entry. Then it leads me through a few prompts. It only takes about 5 minutes of my time, though you can take much longer if you want.

First it asks "How did you feel today?" and I select one of the four options: "Had a great day!"; "Pretty good, overall." "Eh...Not the best day."; or "Honestly, I'm feeling pretty down." Sometimes I struggle with this one, because with three kids in our household, I often experience the full spectrum of emotions, as one of my dear friends so adeptly puts it.

Next it asks me, "What did you do today?" and encourages me to "Celebrate every win, no matter how small." On this page I select buttons that represent my activities that day. Each has an emoji and one-word description: work, exercise, family (time), shopping, reading, errands, hobbies, friends, etc.

As a person who is a huge creature of habit, I don't find this personally helpful since almost every day for me includes work, exercise, family time, food prep, reading, TV and outdoor time. But I can see this as being a great visual reminder for people who aren't as structured to start noticing and adjusting habits if desired. For example, if you want to exercise more and you see those little icons line up, that could be a great boost.

The third section is the meat of this app: the actual journaling. When the app first launched, it hinged on one prompt, asking users to reflect on their day and then answer this: "If you could re-do today, what would you do differently?"

For me, that's sometimes a helpful place to sort something out, but more often than not, I'm aware of what I would do differently. Ever since they added a second prompt, I've been selecting that one and enjoying the process more.

The second is a wild card, in which a journal prompt is selected for you. I love the variety so much! One day it asked me to describe my day in a single word, song title or color. I chose lavender that time.

Oddly enough, this little app has revived my passion for physical journaling, and it's no wonder. After a few months of jotting down a couple thoughts in a minute or two, I'm more likely to pull down the hardcover journal and record something that might not have made the cut before.

Today's prompt is "If you had to give a pep talk to your friend who is in your situation, what would you say?" I might say: "Don't discount your experiences -- any of them. Write them down, feel them, reflect on them. This, however big or small, is part of what makes up your life."