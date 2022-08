FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring ‘Annie,’ ‘Disaster,’ ‘The Labyrinth’ and Elkfest

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "The Missing American" by Kwei Quartey, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

UA Press Author Spotlight -- Austen Barron Bailly, "In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Color-full, 6-7:30 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- Creative Writing Workshop with Leah Grant, 6-8 p.m., 64.6 Downtown in Fort Smith. Free. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"My Fair Lady" -- The classic musical wraps up its tour in Fayetteville, 1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. Aug. 11; 8 p.m. Aug. 12; 2 & 8 p.m. Aug. 13; 2 p.m. Aug. 14, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

"Annie" -- 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $20. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"Disaster" -- A jukebox musical based on campy '70s disaster films, 8 p.m. Aug. 11-13; 2 p.m. Aug. 14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Friday

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Innovation Speaker Series -- Henry Rollins, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Line up at 5:15 p.m. to allow daytime patrons time to exit at closing time. faylib.org.

Walker Landing Nights -- "The Labyrinth," 6:30 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market -- With live music, food trucks & more, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 7300 Ellis St. in Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/ChaffeeCrossingArtisanMarket.

Elkfest -- With a car show, silent auction, vendor fair, dog show, local food, demonstrations and performances, health fair, adoption event, and other charity efforts, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Elkins Community Center, Bunch Park, Elkins Public Library, and Elkins Senior Wellness and Activity Center. Free. elkinsar.org.

Quick Pickling Workshop -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday -- Artsy Crafty, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

Author Visit -- With Gayla McBride Edwards, author of "Frankie, Nancy and Rose on the Mountain," 1:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Author Talk -- Doug Stowe, author of "Wisdom of Our Hands," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunday

Pooch Plunge -- A swimming day for dogs, 1-3 p.m., Springdale Aquatic Center. Pet donation for admission. facebook.com/springdaleparksandrec.

