School news including Georgia Tech, Utah and Maryland

Missouri State

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 4,700 students were named to the spring 2022 Dean's List, including:

Madison Beecher of Rogers; Megan Berg of Rogers; Brooke Berger of Bella Vista; Hannah Collins of Bentonville; Molly Del Rossi of Bella Vista; Tara Doepke of Pea Ridge; Alexander Estrada of Bentonville; Jessica Fortner of Garfield; Jayna Glynn of Bentonville; Tana Graser of Rogers; Kaitlyn Johns of Centerton.

Samantha McCoin of Bella Vista; Virginia McCorkle of Bella Vista; Morgan McDougal of Rogers; Ethan Murgatroyd of Centerton; Meredith Park of Bentonville; Emma Russell of Gravette; Brittany Secrest of Bentonville; Joshua Slocum of Rogers; Abbey Smith of Springdale; Kathryn Taylor of Rogers; Lydia Thomas of Bentonville.

Harlie Anderson of Harrison; Julie Jasper of Harrison; James Stith of Harrison; Hunter Adams of Eureka Springs; Chloe Watkins of Compton; Kayla Curry of Fort Smith; Kennedy Ryan of Fort Smith; Caleb Alexander of Springdale; Trey Davis of Springdale; Lily DeSpain of Springdale; Mary Houston of Fayetteville; Gabrielle Lunn of Fayetteville.

Daisy McDonald of Springdale; Hailey Rissinger of Fayetteville; Wendy Torres of Springdale; Mary Harris of Fayetteville; McKenzie Vaughan of Bella Vista; and Lauryn Zeeck of Rogers.

Located in Springfield, Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.

Maryland

Boone S. Beatty of Lavaca earned a Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude in Information Systems Management from University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md.

Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.

Southeast Missouri

The following students have been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

Zoie Mathews of Greenwood; Rebecca Witty of Springdale; Hannah Witty of Springdale; and Sydney Furney of Van Buren.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades.

_

Freed-Hardeman

Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the spring 2022 semester.

Abigail McCain, of Centerton was named to FHU's President's List. McCain is earning a Bachelor of Arts in photography.

To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.

_

Shenandoah

Mikayla Hatfield of Van Buren was among the 1,204 students who graduated from Shenandoah University during the 2021-22 academic year.

Hatfield earned a Master of Music in performance.

Shenandoah University, located in Winchester, Va., was established in 1875 and is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education.

_

Wheaton

Dean's List honors are earned by undergraduate students at Wheaton College who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale. The following students were named to the spring 2022 Dean's List:

Cate Newcity of Fort Smith; and

Kendra Reimer of Siloam Springs.

Located in Wheaton, Ill., Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

_

Utah

Acadia Elise Pinault of Bella Vista was named to the University of Utah's spring 2022 Dean's List.

Pinault, whose major is listed as Games BS, was among more than 8,900 students named to the Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

_

Phi Kappa Phi

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Jacqueline Pham of Van Buren, Arkansas State University; and

Larinda Hutchinson of Alma, Arkansas State University.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only, and only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

_

RIT

The following local residents have been named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester:

Jane Rodriguez of Rogers, a student in the design and imaging technology program; and

Maddy Evans of Bentonville, a student in the film and animation program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

_

Georgia Tech

Lauren Henley of Rogers made the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university offering business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees.

_

Findlay

Christina Lim of Fayetteville was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

The University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master's degrees and five doctoral degrees.

_

SCC

Edgardo Sevilla of Springdale, has earned a place on the Spokane Community College Honor Roll for spring quarter 2022. Students on the honor roll earned a GPA of 3.0 or above.

Community Colleges of Spokane is a dynamic, 12,300-square-mile state community college district that includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties.

_

Send school news to ourtown@nwaonline.com.