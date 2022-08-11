GOLF

Bentonville's Thomas falls at U.S. Women's Amateur

Bentonville native Lilly Thomas lost the first four holes and was defeated 7 and 5 by Mia Hammond of New Albany, Ohio, on Wednesday at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash., in her Round of 64 match at the U.S Women's Amateur.

Thomas, who twice led Bentonville to Class 6A state championships and is entering her senior season at Tulsa, was one of 25 players to shoot under par during her qualifying rounds, advancing her to the match play portion of the event.

But Thomas won just one of 13 holes, making her only birdie of the round on the par-5 eighth.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASKETBALL

ASU men close Dominican Republic tour with win

Arkansas State needed overtime, but the Red Wolves wrapped up their time in the Caribbean with a victory, edging the Dominican Republic U-22 team 86-78 in Puerto Plata, on Wednesday afternoon.

Malcolm Farrington hit five three-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points, and four other ASU players -- Caleb Fields, Markise Davis, Mak Manciel and Omar El-Sheikh -- joined him in double figures.

"We executed down the stretch," Coach Mike Balado said. "We finished the game with eight straight stops on defense, and that opened up the game. Mak Manciel had the best game he's had yet. ... Really happy with our ballclub."

For the trip, El-Sheikh led the Red Wolves in points and rebounding with 16.7 and 9.0, respectively. Farrington shot 14 of 26 on three-pointers, good for a 53.8% clip as ASU went 2-1 during its three exhibitions.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOCCER

3 Bears on preseason All-ASUN team

University of Central Arkansas players Sebastian Andreassen, Karim Diao and Bradyn Knutson were named to the ASUN's preseason all-conference team selected by the conference's coaches and announced Wednesday.

Andreassen, a forward, suffered an injury prior to last season following his transfer from Young Harris (Ga.) College. The Norway native is healthy and preparing to make his debut for the Bears in their first match on Aug. 26 at the University of Portland (Ore.).

Diao, a midfielder, was one of two unanimous selections to the team. He scored six goals and assisted one for the Bears last season. Knutsen is also returning from injury, one that ended his season prematurely. He anchored the Bears' defense as they went 8-1 prior to his injury.

The Bears were voted second in the coaches poll behind reigning ASUN champion Lipscomb.

-- Sam Lane