1 hurt in shooting at Texarkana gas station, police say

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 2:39 p.m.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Department officers search for shell casings from a shooting early Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at RaceWay on North State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Ark. One man was injured in the shooting. (Photo by JD)

TEXARKANA -- One man was injured in a shooting early Sunday at a gas station near Interstate 30.

About 4:05 a.m. Sunday, police received a call of shots fired at RaceWay, 4120 N. State Line Ave.

"When officers arrived they found a victim who was shot with a non-life-threatening injury," said Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department spokesperson.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Officers recovered a number of shell casings at the scene, and two vehicles had been struck by bullets, Pilgreen said.

Detectives continue to interview witnesses to the shooting. As of Sunday evening, no suspects had been named.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Police Department at (903) 798-3130 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

