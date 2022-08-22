Arkansas' count of hospitalized covid patients jumps by 21; no new deaths reported

Arkansas posted its largest increase in hospitalized covid-19 patients in more than a month on Monday even as the state's new case numbers continued to trend downward.

For the second day in a row, the state didn't record any new deaths from covid-19. The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, remained at 11,861.

After dipping below 300 over the weekend, the reported number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals rose Monday by 21, to 320, the same number that was reported on Friday.

It was the largest one-day increase in the reported number hospitalized since July 18.

The state's count of cases rose Monday by 453. While larger by 73 than the increase on Sunday, it was smaller by nine than the one the previous Monday.

Already at its lowest level since the week ending June 27, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell slightly, to 856.

With recoveries outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 581, to 10,662, the smallest total since June 28.

After rising the previous five days, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell Monday by one, to 72.

Declining for the second straight day, the number on ventilators fell by two, to 14, the smallest number since July 20.

Although the numbers on the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard weren't updated on Sunday, the state's count of cases that day rose by 380, according to figures provided Monday by department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill.

The reported number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose Sunday by five, to 299, while the number in intensive care rose by two, to 73, the figures indicate.

The reported number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell Sunday by one, to 16.

No new covid-19 deaths were recorded Sunday, Health Department figures show.

McNeill said department officials didn't know why the dashboard didn't update on Sunday.



