Little Rock police: Boy injured after firing mother's gun

by Remington Miller | Today at 2:38 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A boy shot himself in the hand after finding his mother’s gun on Saturday, according to police. 

The child was brought to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening, according to a release from the Little Rock Police Department states. 

The release states that the incident occurred at 7400 Lancaster Road and officers made contact with the parents at the hospital. 

The boy’s mother, Jomeeya Waller, was bathing another child around 11 p.m. Saturday when her son opened her purse and found the gun, police said. The juvenile then shot himself in the left hand, the release stated. 

Waller was interviewed by detectives and was released without charges, police said. 

Officers contacted the social worker at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and were notified that the incident would be reported to the Crimes Against Children hotline, according to the news release. 

