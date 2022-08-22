Osceola woman killed in head-on crash, troopers say

An Osceola woman was killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, troopers said.

At about 4:45 pm., 52-year-old Mary Alexander was traveling west on Arkansas 140, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. A man driving a 2003 Chevrolet was traveling east on the highway when his vehicle veered left, entered the westbound traffic lane, and struck Alexander with a front-to-front impact, troopers said.

The report stated the 2015 Nissan that Alexander was driving exited the highway and came to a final rest in a ditch after the crash. The other vehicle came to a final rest after it rolled over and slid on Arkansas 140.

Troopers said the man was taken to SMC Regional Medical Center.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, according to the report.

At least 367 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety.