Troopers: Crash in Green County kills 1, injures 3

A crash in Greene County Sunday afternoon killed a Paragould man and injured three other people, police said.

Edward Workman, 54, was traveling south on U.S. 49 at about 3:10 p.m, when the 1995 GMC he was driving crossed both lanes of traffic and left the improved portion of traffic lanes without braking or correcting the vehicle, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said the vehicle entered a ditch along the east side of the highway and struck a large tree along the ditch bank, causing the truck to turn onto its passenger side. The vehicle came to a rest and was partially submerged in water.

The three passengers were taken to the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center emergency room and Regional One Medical Center for their injuries, police said.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry, according to the report.