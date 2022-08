Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak at 1:30 p.m. about efforts to reduce violent crime in Central Arkansas, a news release from the governor's office states. He will also speak about the arrest of a man in Crawford County on Sunday that resulted in an Arkansas State Police investigation into the arresting authorities’ use of force.

