Airlines, unions grapple over potential stock buybacks

Unions are pushing Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines Inc. and other carriers to hold off on stock buybacks that would reward shareholders, saying carriers should first restore staffing to avoid operational meltdowns and complete labor contract talks.

Airlines that accepted federal coronavirus relief funding from the CARES Act were temporarily banned under the act from buying back stock to boost share prices. But the restriction is set to end Sept. 30.

Now, a coalition of unions representing flight attendants, pilots and other workers is pushing airlines to pledge to halt stock buybacks beyond September if they have not stabilized their operations.

On some of the busiest travel weekends this summer, Delta and other airlines canceled hundreds of flights a day, leaving travelers frustrated with disruptions to important trips and long-awaited vacations. Lost baggage, delays and missed connections have also contributed to travel nightmares.

Airlines have struggled to staff enough pilots and other workers to meet the rebound in demand as travelers return to the skies. This summer, Delta cut its flight schedule to make it more manageable in an effort to avoid last-minute cancellations. Some lawmakers have urged the Department of Transportation to crack down on airlines that have not been able to deliver.

"Every dollar that goes toward stock buybacks is a dollar that could have been used to reduce disruption by addressing under-staffing, high turnover, excess overtime and low starting wages," Richard Honeycutt, chair of the CWA union's Passenger Service Airline Council, said in a written statement.

Delta received roughly $12 billion in taxpayer assistance to survive the pandemic, including some federal loans. The CARES Act and American Rescue Plan restricted stock buybacks to ensure taxpayer money went to supporting workers.

Companies purchase their own stock to limit the number of shares on the open market to boost the price. But such repurchases are sometimes criticized for increasing the wealth of shareholders and stockholder-executives at the expense of investment in the business or its workers.

Last month, an analyst asked Delta CEO Ed Bastian if the airline has considered buying back stock when the restrictions come off. Delta shares were trading at about $29.70 at the time, down from more than $50 before the covid-19 pandemic. Delta stock was trading in the $33 range Friday afternoon.

"We can't do anything at the moment with respect to CARES Act limitations," Bastian said during the conference call. "But we talk over the long term that we've got a responsibility to all constituencies, to our customers, to our employees, and importantly to our owners, as well as our communities."

Bastian said owners, or shareholders, "shouldn't be forgotten about, and we didn't forget about them during the pandemic."

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents pilots at Delta and other major carriers, is among the unions participating in the campaign against stock buybacks. Association president Joe DePete said in a written statement that airlines should "get their operations back on track by investing in their workers before rewarding Wall Street."

Pilot staffing issues have driven flight cancellations on Delta and other airlines on some of the worst days for airline operations this summer. The association is in contract negotiations with Delta on a new contract and has picketed at Hartsfield-Jackson and other locations around the country this year to protest fatiguing schedules.

Aside from its pilots, Delta employees are mostly nonunion. However, the Association of Flight Attendants, which is playing a prominent role in pushing for the halt in stock buybacks, is seeking to organize Delta flight attendants.

Sara Nelson, president of the attendants association, posted a video Thursday on Twitter asking people to sign a petition to tell airlines to "invest in people, not Wall Street."

"If you don't want the airline sending money to Wall Street before they fix the problem with the operations and complete contract negotiations so there can be good jobs to keep people and attract people to this industry, then sign the pledge with us," Nelson says in the video.

In a statement Thursday, Delta did not say whether it would repurchase stock after the restriction ends Sept. 30. But a spokesman said the company plans to invest $6 billion into its business this year, and gave employees a 4 percent base pay increase.

"Delta's top financial priority is restoring its financial foundation by generating sustained and meaningful profitability and cash flow to support debt reduction and reinvestment in the business," the company said in the statement.