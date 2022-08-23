Analyst: Plenty left to fix in the game

Old-school college football fans have an apparent ally in Kirk Herbstreit.

The veteran ESPN and ABC football analyst has watched with everyone else as NCAA Division I FBS conferences have expanded to an extent nearly unimaginable a handful of years ago. Herbstreit and fans have seen transfer portals fall into a place that dissolves requirements for loyalty among scholarship athletes, and they all have formed opinions on the new chance for schools rich in tradition and boosters to arrange for their recruits an opportunity to sell their name, image, and likeness for, in some instances, millions of dollars.

Herbstreit said he did not much like the recent arrangements. Many in the audience at the Little Rock Touchdown Club luncheon in Little Rock's Doubletree Hotel banquet hall Monday applauded the traditional point of view held by Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback and the co-host of ESPN's "College GameDay" since 1996.

Herbstreit said he sees nothing wrong with high-dollar NILs for proven college performers, but he said he does not think boosters should play millions to high school players.

"I hope we can do away with that," he said. "I have no issue with players who have established a brand. That's the marketplace; that's where we are; go for it. But to take a kid out of high school and pay him eight million billion dollars to go to your school, I think that's insane.

The expansion of college conferences, including the imminent move of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, has become inevitable, Herbstreit said. Still, he said it needs central oversight and leadership similar to that provided to the NFL by its commissioner.

"The NCAA has kind of washed their hands, so we have bosses, but they're regional," Herbstreit said. "It's kind of like if [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell was only the commissioner of the NFC South, and then someone else being the commissioner of the NFC whatever. You would have eight commissioners in the NFL. Can you imagine what kind of chaos you would have with everyone doing their own thing? It wouldn't work. Someone needs to be the voice of the sport."

He said he understood the opportunities provided to programs and players by transfer portals are sometimes irresistible. Nevertheless, some strike him as unjust and unfair.

"Poaching players from Arkansas State or Southern Miss, where you go, 'We need a right guard. Well, let's see, Arkansas State has a right guard. We'll take him,' " Herbstreit said. "That's ridiculous. I'm not a fan of that."

Herbstreit was on Little Rock's KABZ-FM lunchtime radio program with Justin Acri before the luncheon.

"He was great," Acri said. "He's never guarded on his show, so I expected the same here. ... Obviously, he's a true professional. I mean he's so solid and so knowledgeable."

Herbstreit said he admires University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and believes he fits well with the requirements of his current job.

"I love Sam Pittman," Herbstreit said. "He has a very, very unorthodox style on how he coaches, how he does interviews, and it's very refreshing to me. It's almost like, what you see is what you get.

"He's an offensive line coach. How often do you see offensive line coaches become head coaches? So there's something for me that's very endearing. To me, great coaches, if you're not at Ohio State or Alabama, you need to know your niche and you have to recruit to your niche."

Though Herbstreit said he thinks Arkansas has improved from the team that finished at 9-4 last season, a better record would come hard with Arkansas' schedule.

"Everybody just assumes -- and I do, too -- you won nine games last year, so we're going up another notch," Herbstreit said. "Obviously, it doesn't always work like that. It's not only that you are a better team, it's the schedule. Not only are you dealing with the SEC West, but you also have a trip to Provo, Utah, right in the middle of that. You're playing Cincinnati. Those are like bonus games when you live in the SEC West."