Arkansas Foodbank names new CEO

Brian Burton has been named chief executive officer of Arkansas Foodbank, effective Oct. 10, the nonprofit organization announced Monday.

He will replace Chief Executive Officer Rhonda Sanders, who had announced in March she planned to retire from running Arkansas Foodbank, the largest hunger relief organization in Arkansas.

"We're grateful to have had Rhonda at the helm the last 10 years, and as a result of her leadership, the organization is stronger and more impactful than ever before," said Anton Janik, the Foodbank's board president, in a news release announcing the hiring. "With Burton's wealth of experience and knowledge about not only food banking, but organizational growth, strategy, public policy and fundraising, the future of our organization holds great promise."

The Foodbank's board conducted a national search, with help from an executive search firm. More than 130 applied. The board cited Burton's knowledge about Arkansas, his native state, and his experience, which includes 11 years operating Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, where he nearly tripled the amount of food provided to the community, the Arkansas Foodbank said.