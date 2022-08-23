Arkansas governor defends efforts to address violent crime; advocates want more

Gov. Asa Hutchinson defended on Monday afternoon the state's efforts to address a rise in violent crime in Central Arkansas, but some neighborhood advocates are calling for federal assistance to help stem violence in the Little Rock area.

A spree of 17 shootings in the Little Rock area over the Aug. 12-14 weekend has prompted a renewed focus on violent crime within the city. The shootings left three people dead and three more injured. Dozens of cars were shot, along with a school. Police have said there is no reason to believe any of the victims in the 17 shootings knew their shooter.

The Republican governor said the purpose of Monday's news conference was to address concerns about what the state is doing to make sure laws are enforced and that "we get a better handle on violent crime."

Among the points Hutchinson addressed was an expansion of the Intensive Supervision Program in Central Arkansas, a prison expansion aimed at reducing overcrowding in the state's county jails, and the allocation of $1 million to prosecutors and public defenders to address a backlog of cases because of the covid-19 pandemic.

But local advocates said those efforts aren't enough.

"It's a modern-day genocide happening on our streets right now, and nobody is trying to seriously stop it," said Earl Williams Sr., a member of the Parents of Murdered Children organization. "When it's Black people killing other Black people, it seems like nothing ever is done to prevent it."

In April, Hutchinson announced the expansion of the Intensive Supervision Program, which provides increased monitoring for parolees who are considered high-risk offenders.





Twenty-eight people were arrested and four firearms were seized from January to April, the governor said, but those numbers increased substantially after 10 officers were added to the program in April to help manage the caseload, with 109 arrests and 48 firearms seized from April to July.

"The numbers that the governor presented speak for themselves," Arkansas Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said during the news conference. "As we have increased the resources for this program, we have seen increases in confiscation both in illegal narcotics but also weapons."

Hutchinson also pointed to approval during the regular legislative session of $75 million in funding to go toward the construction of a new state prison and $1 million for prosecutors and public defenders to help address the backlog in the court system created by the covid-19 pandemic.

Hutchinson said he also asked the General Assembly to provide a combined $9 million in permanent funding for prosecutors and public defenders.

"Why is this important? Because you have to have prison space for violent offenders," Hutchinson said. "And you also have to be able to relieve the pressure of a backup in our local jurisdictions."

Hutchinson said Monday that he would like to see the legislature spend $3 million on a new Crisis Stabilization Unit in south Arkansas that would provide mental health treatment as an alternative to jail. Currently, the state has four such facilities in Little Rock, Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Jonesboro.

Citywide advocates said such measures aren't enough to address what they described as an out-of-control gang problem within Little Rock.

The Rev. Benny Johnson, president of Arkansas Stop the Violence, said he has worked to address gun violence in Central Arkansas for more than 30 years and that it's time for a change.

"We can talk in conference rooms, but the war is out there," he said. "I have buried a lot of these kids, and it's the same thing over and over and nothing has changed. ... It's a slap in the face, and it just doesn't make any sense."

Johnson said his organization and others sent a letter to Hutchinson requesting that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives come to Central Arkansas in an effort to get guns off the streets.

"It's completely out of control right now," he said. "There is too much bloodshed. Playtime is over. People are losing loved ones, and they deserve to see something be done about this."

Shealyn Sowers, a spokesperson for the governor's office, said the office had not received a letter from Stop the Violence or Benny Johnson but said she tracked down the letter after Monday's news conference.

"The answer to the letter is what Governor Hutchinson addressed in the press conference today," Sowers said. "As the governor announced today, his expansion of the Intensive Supervision Program has increased the amount of illegal guns confiscated."

"The governor has taken action in the last year and throughout his administration to use federal and state resources to prevent violent crime."

The Rev. Charles E. Williams said he wants to see a more active police presence in black neighborhoods.

"The majority of the violence is Black-on-Black crime. We aren't in denial," he said.

"If it makes our streets safer, then put a cop on every street corner," Williams added. "When [the government] wants to stop something, you know they can do it easily, but they don't want to stop it until it messes with white folks' money."



