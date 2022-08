Everton, circa 1940: The small Boone County community was home to the Uncle Sam Cob Pipe Works. The Charles White variety of corn grown in the area was said to produce extra large cobs, and the dozen workers would cut, bore and varnish the finished pipes, producing as many as 1,500 pipes a day. The factory long ago ceased production.

