Bentonville student hit while boarding bus; child not seriously injured

CENTERTON -- A student was hit by a truck Tuesday morning while boarding her school bus, according to Bentonville schools Superintendent Debbie Jones.

The child was not seriously hurt, Jones said in an email to families.

"This is a painful example of what can happen when drivers don't watch and stop for students," Jones said.

The crossing lights on the bus were flashing and the stop arm was deployed at the time of the accident, Jones said. It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus and police take this offense seriously, she said.

Centerton police are investigating the accident, according to Leslee Wright, district director of communications.

"This is a gentle reminder to slow down and watch for children near buses, schools and crosswalks," Jones said.

The Arkansas Legislature passed Act 264 in 2021, requiring drivers to come to a complete stop at least 30 feet from a bus when it stops to load and unload passengers. This applies to public roads, private or public property open to the general public and school parking lots.