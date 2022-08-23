Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Civic panel to hold conference call

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will hold a conference call meeting at noon Aug. 23. Those interested in being a part of this conference call should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600, or email tlrash@pinebluff.com, requesting to join the call. The staff will email the details, a spokesman said.

Manufacturing council sets job fair

The Jefferson County Manufacturing Council (JCMC) will host Manufacturing Made Easy Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at the White Hall Community Center, 9301 Dollarway Road. The event will target industrial job seekers throughout the county and surrounding areas. The event is free to people seeking jobs. A $500 fee is for manufacturers that want to have a spot/table at the fair, but are not members of the JCMC. Registration is free to JCMC members. Details: Felicia@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or the the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce at (870) 535-0110.

ARTSpace hosts Game on Main

Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to Game on Main, a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Events continue Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 3:30-6 p.m. "This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno, and chess," according to the release. This is a free community program and no registration is required. Details: Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

A&P board to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet 4 p.m. Wednesday at the A&P office, 623 S. Main St. Those planning to attend are asked to notify the office before Wednesday. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Wednesday, Aug. 24

ASC hosts Small Works

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the 35th annual "Small Works on Paper" exhibition through Aug. 24. The 2022 exhibition features artwork from 28 artists from across the state with 39 pieces on display. ASC volunteer Crystal Jennings of Rison and Pine Bluff native and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate Rashawn Penister are among featured artists, according to a news release.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Jones-Dunklin center plans open house

The Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center, 1609 W. 40th Ave., will hold a ribbon cutting and open house. The event will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 25, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 25. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Aug. 24, according to a news release. Veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding current claims for VA benefits and how to file a new one. These clinics are held monthly. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

GOP panel to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Larry's Pizza, Dollarway Road, at White Hall. The guest speaker will be Secretary of State John Thurston. The agenda includes discussions on proposed fund-raising programs, White Hall Founders Day, reports on campaign efforts, and election plans, according to David L. Singer, chairman.

UAPB offers beekeeping workshop

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) will hold a workshop on beekeeping for beginners from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25 in the S.J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex auditorium, 2300 L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive, according to a news release. Yong Park, Ph.D, UAPB associate professor of agriculture and entomologist/beekeeper, will lead the sessions. The course costs $30. Payments can be made in room 112 of the S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center, 2102 Oliver Road at UAPB. Payments should be made via check or money order only and payable to the "UAPB Small Farm Program." All monies are non-refundable. Details: UAPB Small Farm Program at (870) 575-7225 or wilkinsha@uapb.edu.

Neighborhood Watch meeting set

Neighborhood Watch meetings have been scheduled and residents are urged to attend, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department. University Park meets Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St.Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Center to give away school supplies

Lula Mae's Day Center will host a back-to-school giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. They will give away school supplies, backpacks, hygiene supplies, snack packs, and other items, according to a news release.

New Community hosts brunch

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch st., will honor the first lady, Janice Lockett, and the women of the church with a brunch. The event will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 27.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 29

Go Forward plans community sessions

Go Forward Pine Bluff will have community input sessions to discuss how citizens' tax dollars are being used and to provide updates on projects, according to a news release. GFPB representatives will be available to answer questions from residents. Residents are welcome to attend any of the following sessions: Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. – New Life Church: 2801 S. Olive St., Ward 1; Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. – TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, Ward 4; and Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. – Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church: 3703 Ryburn Road, Ward 3. Details: www.goforwardpinebluff.org.

Thursday, Sept. 1

VA Regional Office to open site at McClellan

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will open a satellite office Sept. 1 at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center to assist veterans, spouses, and survivors with their VA benefits needs. The new Veterans Benefits Satellite Office will be in Room 1C-151B at the McClellan center, 4300 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. The hours of operation will be Tuesdays, 8 a.m. - noon, and Thursdays, noon - 4 p.m. VA regional offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. The main location of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is in Bldg. 111, 2200 Fort Roots Drive, North Little Rock. Details: (501) 370-382 or 800-827-1000 or http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/

Ivy Center sets free ACT Boot Camp

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host a free "ACT Boot Camp" beginning at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 27 in the Rust Technology Building at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The session will help prepare students for the Sept. 10 exam, according to a news release. The 4-hour group session will feature live training by Charity Smith-Allen, founder of the Arkansas College Prep, and staff. Students may register for the boot camp by sending an email to mattie1908@gmail.com by Aug. 25. The ACT Boot Camp is for 7-12 graders. (High school seniors are top priority.) Covid 19 Protocol – Masks are required to enter the building. Students who plan to take the Sept. 10 exam must register with ACT by Aug. 5 at www.act.org or www.actstudent.org. Students must show their school ID to be admitted to the boot camp. Students from all school districts may attend. Those who cannot attend in person may join on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85682964187?pwd=QlJ4REF5NFp5WGFLblJHWXFTdC8rQT09.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30

UAPB slates virtual land conference

The second annual Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Joint Regional Conference will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 30 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31. The free event is co-sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Cooperative Extension Program, according to a news release. Attendees will learn about timely forestry and conservation topics and receive educational resources that can help resolve heirs' property issues and build generational wealth through forestland management, said Kandi Williams, UAPB Keeping it in the Family outreach coordinator. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3byg8XZ. To have the link to the registration form sent to an email address, email williamska@uapb.edu.

Ivy Center announces events

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host upcoming events. Aug. 30 – From 6-7:30 p.m., the center will have a welcome/introduction of Ivy Center board members, presenters, and facilitators (by Zoom.) Sept. 6 – 6-7 p.m. -- The center will present Let's talk Scholarships with information on deadlines, essays, and college applications by Constance Castle of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recruitment office. The event will be held at The Generator, 435 S. Main St., and on Zoom. Sept. 13 – 6-7 p.m. -- A Career Development/Resume Building workshop will be presented by Cephoni Jackson and Tonya Mitchner on Zoom only. Sept. – 6-7 p.m. -- The Future Engineers Focus on Coding session will be held in person and on Zoom with Karl Walker, chairman of the UAPB Mathematics and Computer Science Department. The session will be held at The Generator. Sept. 27 – 6-7 p.m. -- The Jefferson County Teen and Young Adult Reproductive Educative Access and Life-Style Program will be held in person and on Zoom. The facilitator will be Laurell Hall and the location will be The Generator. Masks are required for in-person events. For the Zoom log in, participants should email mattie1908@gmail.com.

Friday, Sept. 2

Martha Mitchell House celebration set

The grand opening of the Martha Mitchell House and Foundation Inc. will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at the home, 902 W. Fourth Ave. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception, according to a news release. The community is invited to attend and take part in the festivities with many Pine Bluff community leaders and others. Mitchell, known as a whistle blower in the 1970s, was the wife of John Mitchell, attorney general during the Nixon Administration. "Martha Mitchell had a philosophy of 'The only way change happens is if we are all open and equal partners.' This event celebrates that philosophy and helps promote the revitalization and resurrection of our small and powerful community," a spokesman said.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2

PBHS 1972 class reunion set

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion for Sept. 2-3 at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. "If you were a member of this class and graduated in 1972, or if you were a member of this class but did not graduate with the class in 1972, we would love to celebrate our Golden Reunion with you. You are also welcome to join us for any future reunions that we may have," according to the release. Participants are also urged to tell other class members about the event. Details: Gail Jenkins Sales, (870) 489-8527 or Mickey Shell, (870) 718-3930.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 3

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7

UAM Center sets marketing series

Helping small businesses increase their appeal to modern audiences is the goal of the Modern Marketing training series at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The series will be presented in person and online by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at UAM, according to news release. Presenter Deborah Deras of Los Angeles is an international speaker, author and marketing strategist. Topics include How to Sell Online, Sept. 7; Grow Your Sales with Online Marketing, Sept. 14; Social Media Content Creation, Sept. 21; and Tik Tok for Small Business, Oct. 5. To register, visit asbtdc.org/uam-modern-marketing-series.

Friday, Sept. 9

Governor's Arts Awards deadline set

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor's Arts Awards. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals from around the state, according to a news release. Nominations are open in the following categories: Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement. The nomination deadline is Sept. 9. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/governor's-arts-awards .

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Trinity Village sets style show, lunch

Trinity Village, 6400 Trinity Drive, will host a style show and luncheon at noon Sept. 13. The event will be held at the facility's Great Hall. Tickets are $20 and proceeds will go toward upgrading their entertainment center, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's newsletter. Details: (870) 879-8221.

House of Bread pantry opens

House of Bread Deliverance Church will open its pantry at the church's new location, 1501 W. Second Ave., on Sept. 17. Food will be handed out from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Foundation slates golf tourney

The Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its second annual golf tournament Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shanerl@jrmc.org.

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. "Join us for an evening of delicious food as you enjoy samplings from chefs from across Southeast Arkansas. This event is put on by the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network," according to http://pinebluffchamber.chambermaster.com/ Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110.

Friday, Sept. 23

Deadline set for storm drain artists

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program are seeking artists to paint storm drain murals in Pine Bluff and White Hall. Sept. 23 is the application deadline, according to a news release. The main idea with the murals is that observers will stop to think about where water flows after it enters the storm drain. All painting supplies will be provided to the artist by the stormwater education program. For details or an application packet contact Kevin Harris at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Seals Suicide Prevention sets gala

The community is invited to the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project Inaugural Gala on Sept. 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. and the gala starts at 6 p.m. Gala tickets are $50 per person. Tables are $400. A souvenir journal with advertising opportunities will be available. Ads are $100 for a full page, $50 for a half page, $40 for a fourth page and $25 for a business card. The attire is semi-formal. Lorenzo Lewis of The Confess Project will be the keynote speaker and the Rodney Block Collective will provide entertainment. Honorary co-chairs are Calvin and Janetta Booker, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The deadline for all purchases is Sept. 1. Details: Kenetta Ridgell, at (870) 818-7993. "The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project (DSOP) is a non profit, 501c3 organization," according to their Facebook page.

Through Friday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx .

Fire suppression applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Sept. 30. The forestry division received $293,600 through a U.S. Forest Service grant to provide 89 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state, according to a news release. Rural volunteer fire departments interested in applying should apply online and the applications is available at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ApplicationForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. Paper applications are available upon request. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov, (501)679-3183 or agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5

St. Joseph to honor covid victims, front-line staff

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will hold services honoring covid victims and front-line workers, according to a news release. Oct. 5 -- at 5:30 p.m., the church will host a service honoring everyone in the community who lost their lives to covid-19. "If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one, we would gladly display them at the front of the church. Please have them in a frame," a spokesman said. Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and front line workers of the community who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives. "We would love to see you and all your family on these days," the spokesman said. Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

Friday, Oct. 21

NAACP plans annual banquet

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will present its 30th Dove Freedom Fund Banquet, in person, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention. The keynote speaker will be Jackie Harris, circuit judge-elect for 11th West Judicial District of Arkansas, 4th Division, Sub District 11w.1, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The attire is semi-formal. The cost of the banquet is $40 per person. Tables are available for $400. The deadline to purchase tickets and tables is Oct. 11. To purchase tickets, tables or for more details, contact event chairmen Sharon Sergeant at (870) 718-4164 or Marikka Bender at (256) 513-1667, or NAACP President Wanda V. Neal at (870) 536-3141.

Through Saturday, Oct. 22

ASC to open Casiano exhibit

A new exhibition filled with unique portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano is open at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. ASC will host the Color, Faces, People exhibit in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 22. Details: asc701.org or eliseocasiano.com.

Through Thursday, Oct. 27

Conservation education grants available

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year. Grant funds come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, according to a news release. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply through Oct. 27. Details: https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/wildlife-education-grant.

Underway

Farmer's Market open Saturdays

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.