Catalon named to AP squad

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was named a preseason All-American on Monday by The Associated Press.

Catalon made the second-team unit along with Notre Dame's Brandon Joseph as selected by a panel of AP voters. The first-team picks at safety were Alabama's Jordan Battle and Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson.

Catalon is returning from mid-season shoulder surgery that limited him to six games. As a redshirt freshman in 2020, Catalon earned Freshman All-America honors after posting 99 tackles and three interceptions.

Trivia question

What did the Razorbacks have more of in 2021: interceptions or kickoff returns?

Fastballs

KJ Jefferson went 3 for 3 on fastball starts with the top offense and Raheim Sanders had an RPO carry at left guard in the other snap for the starters as the Razorbacks worked in light pads on a mild afternoon that marked the end of preseason camp.

Jefferson executed a bootleg pass to tight end Trey Knox to start the period for a lengthy gain. Jefferson connected with Jadon Haselwood in a pocket over the middle on the third play, then hit Sanders with a shallow crossing route to complete the sequence.

With the second unit, Malik Hornsby went 2 for 2 with a scramble run at right end. Both of his completions went to tailback AJ Green, who also had a run play in the sequence. Cornerback LaDarrius Bishop did a good job fighting through blockers on the left edge to reach Green on a bubble screen on the final play of the rack.

Isaiah Sategna broke wide open about 15 yards downfield and caught a rollout pass from Cade Fortin to start fastballs for the third unit. Rashod Dubinion had two runs, then Fortin threw low for tight end Ty Washington in the right flat to wrap the period.

Not 'slowball'

With the third-team offense on the field during fastball starts, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles had to re-signal a play as the fast-paced drill hit a very brief snag.

Coach Sam Pittman voiced his displeasure.

"This is fastball," he said. "It ain't slowball."

Roster update

Center Ricky Stromberg was back at practice Monday two days after suffering what Coach Sam Pittman described as a hyperextended elbow. The three-year starter had his right arm well wrapped and worked with the starting group in his normal white No. 51 jersey.

Backup center Marcus Henderson, who is dealing with a pectoral muscle issue, was still in a green no-contact jersey and working on snapping drills when the team broke up into group periods.

Patrick Kutas and Eli Henderson ran at center with the second and third groups, respectively, and not all the snaps were clean.

Receiver Jaedon Wilson was back for the first time since going down with an AC joint injury in his left shoulder. The redshirt freshman, wearing a green no-contact jersey, was clearly favoring the shoulder as he went through drill work.

Lift off

UA sports communications chief Kyle Parkinson decided to pair offensive guard Beaux Limmer and defensive tackle Terry Hampton together for post-practice interviews Monday.

The common denominator: They've both been described as two of the strongest players on the team.

Limmer said his maximum bench press was 500 pounds after position mates Brady Latham and Luke Jones speculated Limmer might be able to max out at 600 pounds.

"They over-exaggerated a little bit," Limmer said. "I've always been kind of good at bench. I think bench is the most fun."

Hampton said he maxed out at 480 pounds on the bench press while at Arkansas State and that he's done around 455 as a Razorback.

Head to head

A succession of players and coaches have said Terry Hampton has been tough to block, or "tough to root out of there" when he's at the nose tackle spot. Right guard Beaux Limmer, who said he's backed up Ricky Stromberg at least 10 snaps a day with the first unit, attested to that Monday.

"I go against him the most when I'm running center and backing up Ricky," Limmer said. "It's definitely not my favorite. He's right up on the ball, and he can get up under me and start driving. It's tough to move him. He's real strong and it's a battle whenever we go up against each other."

Said Hampton, "This is the first O-line I've seen that has real quick feet, so it's been kind of an adjustment for me from my last school. Other than that, it's good competition."

New faces

With the roster expanding due to the start of school, multiple players joined practice, most notably tailback Dominique Johnson, who was back in a green no-contact jersey. Johnson underwent surgery for a torn knee ligament in January after the Outback Bowl, so he's just shy of eight months short of the operation.

Johnson, who led the Razorbacks last season with 7 rushing touchdowns and 5.9 yards per carry, ran for 575 yards to rank fourth on the team behind KJ Jefferson (664), Trelon Smith (598) and Raheim Sanders (578).

Quarterback Kade Renfro, who suffered a torn knee ligament during bowl practices in December, was going through drill work with the other quarterbacks. The transfer, originally an Ole Miss signee, had a big brace on his left knee.

New places

Chase Lowery, who was in the cornerback crew wearing No. 13 last season, reported with the full roster and was working with the wide receivers on Monday. Lowery was also wearing a new jersey number, 87.

Trivia answer

The Razorbacks had 17 kickoff returns and 14 interceptions in 2021.

Montaric Brown led the way with five interceptions, while Jalen Catalon, Myles Slusher and Joe Foucha had two each, and Malik Chavis, Grant Morgan and Greg Brooks Jr. added one apiece.

AJ Green led the team with nine kickoff returns, while LaDarrius Bishop had six (with a team-best 24.0 average), and Raheim Sanders and Treylon Burks had one each.

Arkansas opponents had five interceptions and 10 kickoff returns.