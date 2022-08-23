St. Joseph to honor covid victims

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will hold services honoring covid victims and front-line workers, according to a news release.

Oct. 5 -- at 5:30 p.m., the church will host a service honoring everyone in the community who lost their lives to covid-19.

"If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one, we would gladly display them at the front of the church. Please have them in a frame," a spokesman said.

Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and front line workers of the community who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives.

"We would love to see you and all your family on these days," the spokesman said.

Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

VA Office to open site at McClellan

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will open a satellite office Sept. 1 at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center to assist veterans, spouses, and survivors with their VA benefits needs.

The new Veterans Benefits Satellite Office will be in Room 1C-151B at the McClellan center, 4300 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. The hours of operation will be Tuesdays, 8 a.m. - noon, and Thursdays, noon - 4 p.m.

VA regional offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

The main location of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is in Bldg. 111, 2200 Fort Roots Drive, North Little Rock. Details: (501) 370-382 or 800-827-1000 or http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/.