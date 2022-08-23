Council discusses transit in NLR

The North Little Rock City Council heard from Rock Region Metro transit agency's chief executive officer Monday evening during a public hearing on the expansion of Metro Connect micro-transit.

Justin Avery returned to the city council chambers Monday to answer further questions after a meeting last month when board members asked him about the transit agency's shift from traditional buses to Metro Connect, which allows people to order a ride on their smartphone that can take them to any location within a designated area. Rock Region first reduced some of its traditional bus service and launched Metro Connect in 2020 due to pandemic cost-cutting, he said then.

While community members have said they prefer the regularly scheduled bus system to the micro-transit option, Rock Region implemented Metro Connect to address declining ridership and driver shortages during the pandemic, Avery said in July.

Rock Region began operating a micro-transit zone in the Shorter College area of North Little Rock about two years ago, and the program expanded in the city in June, when the agency launched the McAlmont and Levy-Amboy micro-transit zones. People can now request rides within each of the zones or travel to a major point of interest, which connects to other Rock Region routes.

Ward 2 Council Member Linda Robinson, who said residents were not happy with micro-transit at the July meeting, on Monday asked Avery about the McAlmont micro-transit zone and Route 18, the McAlmont bus route.

She first raised the question of how a person in Glenview could go to McCain Mall using Rock Region transit within the current system. Robinson said she understands the 18 bus runs through Meadow Park to McAlmont to McCain.

"So that's pretty much going to continue as is?" she asked Avery.

He then replied "yes." The transit agency hasn't yet implemented "R.I.D.E. 2020," an update which will increase the frequency of bus availability and shorten wait times. However, even after this change, the route will continue to run, only more frequently, Avery said.

When Robinson asked if she could "safely tell" the Meadow Park community that bus service will remain the same for them, Avery confirmed that nothing will change "for now." The current McAlmont bus route will continue to run and later be "streamlined" to come faster, and the micro-transit zone option will also continue to be available for the area, he said.

"They've got the best of both worlds in Meadow Park," Avery said.

He also said Rock Region Metro cannot make any substantial changes to transit lines without first seeking community input through a public hearing. Any additional changes to service will be brought to the board before implementation, he added later.

Avery on Monday also proposed a new Rose City micro-transit zone to the city council.

He said Rock Region could provide one vehicle operating 16 hours a day on weekdays and 12 hours on weekends. The cost per hour would be $38.73, meaning the total yearly cost would be an estimated $214,095, according to Avery.

The new zone has a potential start date of midway through 2023, he said, as the agency cannot purchase the new vehicle until then. With the program starting halfway through the year, he said it would only cost about $107,000 during 2023.

Robinson then asked for clarification for how far the zone will extend if Rock Region operates the micro-transit system in Rose City. Avery also said the zone will touch the major residential areas in Ward 2, meaning Robinson's constituents will not have to walk at all to reach their destinations. The micro-transit zone allows them to be dropped off at their doorstep rather than a bus stop, he said.

Ward 4 Council Member Jane Ginn then asked if there's a plan for her ward to have a micro-transit zone in the future.

Avery said he did not have a proposal for Indian Hills micro-transit at the moment, but he could easily create a zone including the Kroger and access to connecting points that offer service to other areas.

"That's an option I can absolutely build out, and I think this is something the residents in North Little Rock are looking for," Avery said.

The transit agency ended the Sherwood-Jacksonville Express bus route, which previously provided access to the Indian Hills shopping center, he said. Avery added that he could soon bring a proposal to the council for discussion.

With this, Robinson raised her microphone and said, "I'm satisfied."

"I like to hear that," Avery said. "If y'all are happy, I'm happy."