Crashes kill Paragould man, Osceola woman

A Paragould man is dead and three injured after the vehicle they were in left the roadway in rural Greene County on Sunday afternoon, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Edward James Workman, 54, was killed after the vehicle he was driving crossed two lanes of traffic on U.S. 49 before eventually leaving the roadway and entering a ditch. The 1995 GMC 1500 struck a tree, causing it to turn on its passenger side before coming to a rest partially submerged in water.

Christina Lewis, 43, Chasity Workman, 18, and James Milton, 25, all of Paragould, were passengers in the vehicle, according to the report. All three were listed as injured.

The weather conditions are listed as cloudy and the roadway was dry.

An Osceola woman was killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, troopers said.

At about 4:45 pm., 52-year-old Mary Alexander was traveling west on Arkansas 140, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. A man driving a 2003 Chevrolet was traveling east on the highway when his vehicle veered left, entered the westbound traffic lane, and struck Alexander, troopers said.

The report stated the 2015 Nissan that Alexander was driving exited the highway and came to rest in a ditch after the crash. The other vehicle came to rest after it rolled over and slid on Arkansas 140.

Troopers said the man was taken to SMC Regional Medical Center.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, according to the report.