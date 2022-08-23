Marriage Licenses

Kevin Floyd, 30, and Imani Watson, 24, both of Jacksonville.

Mason Vaughn, 24, and Katherine Fehlman, 23, both of Little Rock.

Jamishun Scott, 46, and Kendrick Clark, 42, both of Little Rock.

Otis Brewer, 38, and Keyonia Jackson, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Erica Briggs, 47, and Allen Johnson, 46, both of Jacksonville.

Dustin McCullough, 46, of Greenbrier and Kelly Carter, 45, of Maumelle.

Dalton Boyles, 23, and Jessica McConnaughey, 23, both of Paron.

Lenard Fryar, 24, and Sydni Clark, 23, both of Maumelle.

Pamela Roberts, 58, and Michael Fox, 55, both of Hot Springs.

Salina Dama, 20, and Yahor Paulliukovich, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jessica Antte, 32, and Rachid Tighboula, 34, both of Monett, Mo.

Chad Trimble, 64, and Rebecca Haywood, 65, both of Sherwood.

Kenneth Wiles, 57, and Lacy McMahon, 56, both of North Little Rock.

Myeisha Carter, 36, and Deandria Reid, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Madison Canterbury, 26, and Jaret Stout, 28, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Pitsch, 41, and Malea Clanton, 38, both of Little Rock.

Charles Lindsey, 42, and Kendra Deshazer, 46, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-2951. Carrie Eubanks v. David Eubanks.

22-2954. David Higginbotham v. Zofia Higginbotham.

22-2970. Ricky Burnett v. Brithany Lambert.

GRANTED

21-233. Maria Yoder v. Blake Yoder.

22-2005. Johnnie Norton v. Linda Norton.

22-2362. Owen Stephens v. Petra Stephens.