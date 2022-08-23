Sections
Whole Hog Football Podcast

Discussing surprise standouts of Arkansas' preseason camp

by Andrew Joseph, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 4:56 p.m.
Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (3) completes a pass, Monday, August 8, 2022 during a football practice at University of Arkansas practice football field in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220809Daily/ for today's photo gallery...(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


