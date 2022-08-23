Divers find missing teen’s car, body

TRUCKEE, Calif. -- A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but "we believe it is our missing person." The body was found when the teen's submerged car was located, but officials offered no theory of how it ended up in the water.

Volunteer divers with a sonar-equipped group called Adventures With Purpose said they found Rodni of Truckee, Calif., on Sunday inside her car, which they said came to rest upside down under about 14 feet of water in Prosser Reservoir, about 55 feet offshore.

Adventures with Purpose search members Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn briefly described the search in a Facebook livestream Monday. Rinn said they were limited in the scope of details they could release.

Bishop said they put two sonar boats in the water at 10:40 a.m., and by 11:15 a.m., Rinn detected an object. Bishop said he was able to confirm it was a vehicle. Rinn put on his gear and dove to examine the car.

"Once we confirmed it was indeed Kiely's vehicle we immediately notified family, law enforcement, and [the teen's] dad and grandpa were on scene within minutes," Bishop said.

Nevada County sheriff's Capt. Sam Brown said the law enforcement task force now needs to determine how and why divers found Rodni's body despite searches in the area by the task force. He said it was not yet clear whether the volunteer group had better equipment or advanced training -- or both -- that the sheriffs' offices and other agencies may not have.

Brown also noted among changed conditions the reservoir's water level has dropped as much as 4 feet since Aug. 6.

He did not say whether police believe she drove into the lake or could have been a victim of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Rodni was last seen alive Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, attending a party with hundreds of young people, authorities said. The campground is at the reservoir in the Sierra Nevada, about 165 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Friends and family feared she had been kidnapped. Her phone had been out of service since the party and her 2013 silver Honda CR-V had not been found.

Marine units from three local sheriff's offices searched the reservoir. The search grew to a wide area of California and Nevada and involved at least 16 local, state and federal enforcement agencies.

Rodni's car probably traveled 75 feet from the shoreline on the day it went into the reservoir -- a long distance for divers to cover initially, said Shane Weinreis, president and dive officer of Montana-based U.S. Water Rescue Dive Team. But as the water level dropped several feet the shoreline expanded, meaning the distance from the water to the car decreased to a more reasonable distance.

Dozens of family and friends also searched and offered a $50,000 reward. Authorities did not know Monday if Adventures with Purpose would receive the reward.

Information for this article was contributed by John Antczak and Stefanie Dazio of The Associated Press.