Editorial: Small price for good news

Sometimes one has to dig for good news. But it's there to be unearthed.

Suicide rates are down in the U.S., Arkansas included, according to the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health. The news might not diminish the loss for families affected by suicide, but the numbers are trending where we'd like.

As of Aug. 5, the number of suicides in the state was 247, well below the pace of the previous two years. (More good news: Suicides are down among veterans nationwide, from 20 percent of all adult suicides in 2001 to 13 percent in 2019.)

Rebecca Brubaker, director of the Arkansas Crisis Center in Rogers, told the NWA Democrat-Gazette that many of the center's hotline callers suffered from anxiety related to covid or the loss of a family member to it. And the "getting back to normal" part is another source of stress contributing to many of the calls, she said.

The number of calls to the center's hotline, as of February, was up 730 percent over two years. In June, it experienced its first post-pandemic decrease in volume of calls, from 2,476 in May to 1,976.

More downtime for the volunteers who work these hotlines, among our nation's true front-line heroes, is indeed good news. But a mental health crisis continues to rage across the country. That's especially true among young people, who find themselves increasingly isolated--despite a world more connected than ever--and often turn to drugs as a coping mechanism.

One Springdale junior high counselor told the paper that combating a "loneliness and addiction epidemic" begins with simply not being afraid to talk about suicide. Shrouding it in mystery isn't helpful, she said.

An uncomfortable conversation is a small price to pay. May the numbers continue to decrease, and deliver good news.