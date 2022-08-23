EDITORIAL: Spies like them

"Intelligence is not to be confused with intelligence."

--Daniel Patrick Moynihan

The Russians have this agency, this bureaucracy, this intel operation called The Department of Operational Information. Believe it or not, that's a brilliant name, and we couldn't have come up with a better one. Not if we wanted the name to be so completely unimaginative and banal that any foreign officer reading the name in unsecured documents would breeze right past it.

The Washington Post reviewed "sensitive materials" (and how!) from this Department of Operational Information recently, and published a few stories last week detailing the rev-up to the Ukrainian War, aka Putin's War.

It turns out the Russians were so optimistic of early success that they made plans for room and board for their personnel in Kyiv. One message to an officer heading out to the Big Mission: "Have a successful trip!" As if the guy was going to paddle a river on vacation.

Of course, the "trip" was anything but successful. The Red Army, which once produced terror in the hearts of the Nazis, bogged down--quickly--after invading one of its former satellites. And it remains bogged. Russia is 28 times larger than Ukraine. But this isn't a "Risk" gameboard. People matter in wars. And the Ukrainians are fighting for their homeland. (In some instances, the soldiers of the Red Army refuse to fight at all.)

The Post says the Department of Operational Information--what a name!--has provided the information that has underpinned almost every Kremlin war decision. "And yet, the agency failed to incapacitate Ukraine's government, foment any semblance of a pro-Russian groundswell or interrupt President Volodymyr Zelensky's hold on power. Its analysts either did not fathom how forcefully Ukraine would respond, Ukrainian and Western officials said, or did understand but couldn't or wouldn't convey such sober assessments to Russian President Vladimir Putin."

And that's how you fail. History is blistered all over with examples of underlings holding information back from top leaders, leading to disaster. This is only the latest case.

The Kremlin apparently cut checks to various agents inside Ukraine, the better to sabotage important weight-bearing walls in the government. Only to have the inside agents cash the checks without doing the required sabotage work. The assumption that the Ukrainians would welcome Russian troops provided wildly wrong. And, of course, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, would naturally flee, wouldn't he? Or get shot fleeing? Nobody expected: "I need ammunition, not a ride."

But the Russians weren't the only ones to have their spooks fail. The Ukrainian security forces are still undergoing purges. We all remember the American intelligence services saying that Ukraine couldn't hold out a week. But, according to The Post, "Russia's intelligence breakdowns in Ukraine seem more systemic, its work marred by unreliable sources, disincentives to deliver hard truths to the Kremlin, and an endemic bias that matched Putin's contemptuous attitude toward the country."

Which led to war. And may lead to a larger war.

When it comes to the spy game, failure is always an option.