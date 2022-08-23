Educator’s family endows ASU math teacher fund

The family of the late Norma Moore Wood has established a scholarship endowment at Arkansas State University for the benefit of aspiring mathematics teachers.

Jack Wood, her husband, and family are establishing the scholarship program as a tribute to his wife's dedication and success in the classroom. Norma Moore Wood, a native of Marianna and an ASU graduate, retired as a mathematics teacher at Eastside High School in Gainesville, Fla., in 2000.

The family provided an endowment gift of $47,000, plus a scholarship of $3,000 for the first-year award while the endowment builds in value, for a total gift of $50,000, according to Arkansas State University in a news release Monday.

Applicants for the Norma Moore Wood Math Education Scholarship must be full-time, upper-level students with a minimum 3.25 grade-point average seeking a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in mathematics, and must demonstrate need for financial assistance. The award may be renewed, provided award criteria are maintained.

The Wood Scholarship recipient will be selected by the College of Sciences and Mathematics Scholarship Committee.