Eight months after homicide, victim’s family say Little Rock Police Department detectives not doing enough

LITTLE ROCK -- The family of a man shot and killed in Little Rock in December say they're concerned that police aren't doing enough to find leads in the investigation and that the case will go cold among the dozens of killings in the city each year.

Gary Thomas, 63, was shot fatally Dec. 13 while behind the wheel of his truck, which crashed into the rear of a duplex at 1102 S. Woodrow St. after he lost control, according to a police incident report.

Family members say that Thomas, who grew up not far from where he died, was kindly giving a ride to a person in need, something he did often, when he was ambushed and gunned down.

"We told Gary 'quit giving people rides' but that's just his nature," said Vonda Thomas, one of his sisters.

Vonda Thomas has a photo of her brother's body laying on a gurney, a small bloody hole punched into his right temple. But what she still doesn't have, eight months later, is an answer to who killed him.

She and other family members, including Gary's ex-wife Pamela Thomas and his mother Doris Thomas, said they have tried to work with Little Rock police detectives for the last eight months. But they worry that the culprit is slipping through their fingers.

They've urged police to canvass the neighborhood again and talk to the people that live in the area, who seem to have a good idea of what happened.

"People know who did it," Pamela said, "and [the detectives] just haven't done the work."

Police told the family that Detective Erik Temple was the lead investigator, Vonda said, and that the family has been in contact with Temple and the detective unit's supervisor, Sgt. Wade Neihouse.

"But no one calls us; we wouldn't know nothing if we don't call them," Vonda said. "And every time we call Temple, his answer is always the same: 'There's so many homicides I can't get to that, but I promise it's not gonna be a cold case.' It's cold."

Little Rock police have yet to name a suspect in the case. Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes on Aug. 9 declined to talk in detail about the investigation, but acknowledged after speaking with the detective unit that the case had "kinda stalled out."

"There's really a lack of investigative leads to pursue right now," Barnes said.

The Thomas family said that they understand that the people living in the neighborhood might be afraid of talking to police out of fear of retaliation, Vonda said, but that she has talked to people in the area herself and thinks they know crucial information in the case and would be willing to come forward.

It's difficult for Vonda to not want to try and put in the legwork herself, she said, even though she lives in Atlanta and has been travelling back and forth to Little Rock over the months since the murder.

Barnes brought up the possibility of putting a reward out for information in the case to persuade people to come forward, but as of Saturday that had not happened.

The Thomas family aren't strangers to the neighborhoods around Woodrow Street. Gary graduated from Central High School, not far away from the crime scene, in 1977. He had lived in Atlanta for some time, but would have still been known around town when he returned in October of 2020, Vonda said.

When Gary returned to Little Rock, Pamela, who still refers to her ex-husband as her soulmate, warned him that Little Rock had changed since they were kids.

"The streets are not the same as when we were young, these youngsters will kill you," Pamela said.

The family doesn't even know if Gary was targeted, or just caught in a crossfire. They don't know exactly what happened to the person he was supposed to be giving a ride, but that person seemingly escaped the gunfire unscathed.

"It makes no sense," Vonda said.

Doris Thomas says she's sure that God will eventually deliver answers in her son's death, but she intends to hold Little Rock police detectives to their word when they say the case hasn't yet gone cold.

"They're gonna tell me who killed my baby," Doris said.



