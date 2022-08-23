Fauci set to leave post after 54 years

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who became a household name -- and the subject of partisan attacks -- during the covid-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will leave the federal government in December after more than five decades.

Fauci directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and also leads a lab studying the immune system. During the nearly four decades Fauci led the agency, it grew from a little-known institute with a $350 million annual budget to a globally recognized powerhouse with a budget exceeding $6 billion.

While it was the covid-19 pandemic that introduced him to millions of Americans, he's given straight-talk to the nation about numerous outbreaks, including HIV/AIDS, SARS, pandemic flu, Ebola and the 2001 anthrax attacks.

"I've gone into this campus and into the labs and into the hospital every day, including most weekends, for 54 years. The idea of walking away from it obviously is bittersweet," Fauci told The Associated Press.

In announcing his departure, the 81-year-old Fauci called his roles "the honor of a lifetime" but said it was time "to pursue the next chapter of my career."





Known for his candor and for the ability to translate complex medical information into everyday language, Fauci has been a key adviser to seven presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan.

Fauci became the face of the government response to covid-19 as it hit in early 2020, with frequent appearances on television news and at daily press conferences with White House officials, including then-President Donald Trump. But as the pandemic deepened, Fauci fell out of favor with Trump when his urgings of continued public caution clashed with the former president's desire to return to normalcy and to promote unproven treatments for the virus.

Fauci conceded that he and other government scientists were wrong about masks in the beginning. He said they were worried about having enough face coverings for overwhelmed health-care workers and did not yet see evidence that masks were effective in preventing infection outside of hospitals, which later became clear, particularly as scientists realized the virus was airborne.

Those factors "led the surgeon general of the United States, the CDC and me to say, right now, you really don't need to wear a mask and all of a sudden, it became Tony Fauci is the mask guy," Fauci said. "Since I am the primary target of the far right, when the far right says you got it wrong, it isn't that everybody got it wrong -- it's that Tony Fauci got it wrong."

If Republicans win control of the House in November's elections, several members have said they will launch investigations into Fauci. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., have come after Fauci with particular ferocity.

Republicans signaled Monday they would still summon Fauci to Capitol Hill even after he has left government.

"Retirement can't shield Dr. Fauci from congressional oversight," Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, tweeted. "The American people deserve transparency and accountability about how government officials used their taxpayer dollars, and GOP oversight will deliver."

Fauci said he is not concerned with potential investigations and has not given much thought about how he might deal with them.

"There is nothing that I cannot defend," Fauci said. "I can respect disagreement, but there's a big difference between disagreement and investigating somebody for doing something terrible."

The attacks from the right have resulted in threats on Fauci's life. A man who sent emails to Fauci threatening to kill him and his family was sentenced this month to more than three years in prison.

The barrage of threats prompted the government to assign Fauci a security detail, which he is likely to continue needing after he leaves his post.

"I had to oppose a president of the United States. That is not the easiest thing in the world to do, but I did it," Fauci said.

RUNNING AFOUL OF A PRESIDENT

Until Trump, Fauci managed to get along with the presidents he advised. He has long insisted he is a "nonpolitical person" and speaks only to science.

Since he first visited the White House to advise President Ronald Reagan, Fauci said, he has lived by advice from a friend who had advised President Richard Nixon.

Each time you walk into the White House, the advice went, tell yourself it may be the last time. You may have to tell the president or a high-ranking official something they don't want to hear -- an inconvenient truth -- and they may never want to speak with you again. Or they may respect that you told them the truth and want you back.

Six presidents wanted Fauci to come back. Trump did not.

In the first weeks of the pandemic in 2020, Fauci seemed to strike a delicate rapport with Trump. But as Trump started seizing on so-called cures in a desperate attempt to persuade people that the pandemic was nearing an end, Fauci began publicly contradicting the president.

While Trump insisted hydroxychloroquine was a promising treatment, Fauci repeatedly said there was no evidence it worked.

Trump initially embraced a recommendation from Fauci and the president's coronavirus response coordinator, Deborah Birx, to extend guidance for a nationwide shutdown. But Trump then abandoned all mitigation measures as the virus continued to rage through summer and fall 2020 before vaccines and treatments became available.

Fauci found himself marginalized by the Trump administration, but he continued to speak out publicly in media interviews, advocating social distancing and masks in public settings before the rollout of the covid-19 vaccines, making him a boogeyman to the political right. His embrace of vaccine mandates in 2021 calcified that view.

Trump ultimately turned on Fauci, resulting in a remarkable public breach in July 2020, when White House officials released a memo on every time they believed Fauci had been wrong about the pandemic.

"I was put in a very unusual circumstance where the country was scared, they really wanted someone who was steady and honest and showed integrity and stuck with the facts, and I became the symbol of that," Fauci said. "And when you become a symbol for a certain segment of people, the people against that, you become the villain to them."

When Biden won the White House, he asked Fauci to stay on in his administration in an elevated capacity.

"I've been able to call him at any hour of the day for his advice," Biden said in a statement. "Whether you've met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans' lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him."

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said the first phone call he made after Biden was declared president-elect -- at Biden's direction -- was to ask Fauci to serve as chief medical adviser. When he served as Ebola czar in 2014 in the Obama administration, Klain worked with Fauci.

"This is someone who's given his life to save lives and serve this country," Klain said.

Fauci said he planned to continue working after leaving the government, saying he wants to use his experience "to hopefully inspire the younger generation of scientists and would-be scientists" to consider a career in public service.

ON THE FRONT LINES FIGHTING AIDS

For all the rancor of the coronavirus pandemic, it wasn't Fauci's first run-in with an angry public. He became head of the infectious diseases branch of the National Institutes of Health in 1984 when the nation was in the throes of the AIDS crisis.

Activists protested what they saw as government indifference and Fauci, frustrated at being unable to save dying patients in the NIH's hospital, brought them to the table in the hunt for treatments.

Later, under President George W. Bush, Fauci helped develop the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief to bring life-saving HIV treatments to developing countries. In 2008, Bush awarded Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Fauci said Monday he'd hoped there would be a successful HIV vaccine before he retired but "it wasn't for lack of trying" to overcome extraordinary scientific challenges posed by that virus.

Fast-forward to covid-19, and for many Americans, Fauci has remained a trusted voice even as scientists were surprised again and again by a fast-evolving new virus. The NIH had laid the scientific groundwork for the speedy development of powerful coronavirus vaccines that, while not perfect, are highly effective at preventing serious illness and death.

Fauci told The Associated Press that he remains frustrated at the country's divisions over how to handle the pandemic.

"If ever there was a situation where you wanted a unified approach and everybody pulling together for the common good, it would be when you're in the middle of a public health crisis," he said. "As a physician and a scientist, I and my colleagues have the responsibility to do what's correct, what is science-based."

Then, there are the humbling lessons from the past two-plus years: Don't underestimate what an emerging outbreak can do.

With HIV and the coronavirus, scientists initially thought only people with symptoms were infected, failing to recognize the potential of asymptomatic spread and missing the scope of both pandemics. Understanding asymptomatic spread earlier would have changed the government's response to both crises.

Fauci said he has never seen the country so deeply polarized.

Even as he worries about the nation's direction, Fauci maintains hope the country can recover from its bout of political acrimony: "I believe that, ultimately, the better angels in our country are going to prevail."

Information for this article was contributed by Lauran Neergaard and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press and by Yasmeen Abutaleb of The Washington Post.

