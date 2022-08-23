PREP VOLLEYBALL: Fayetteville sweeps Greenwood

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville found its rhythm late in the first set and never let up in a 25-21, 25-14, 25-14 season opening victory over Greenwood in a battle of bulldogs Tuesday evening.

After falling behind 20-13 in set one, Greenwood scored seven of the next nine points to close the gap to two. The Lady Purple'Dogs quickly flipped the momentum and fended off Greenwood, winning 25-21. Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan said her team's response carried throughout the remainder of the match.

"I thought we just had to settle in," Phelan said. "I thought we were really jacked going into that first set and then once we settled in, we really cleaned it up. Greenwood is a great season-first match for us. They have a lot of history in their program, so it was good to have a test early."

The Lady Purple'Dogs were powerful at the net. Senior outside hitter Brooke Rockwell posted a team-high 11 kills, while Maddie LaFata had 10 and Regan Harp followed with eight.

"I think that we just have so many weapons," Phelan said. "We're just such a balanced team. We can terminate the ball from a lot of different positions and so that makes us hard to defend because we just have so many weapons out there."

The Fayetteville hitters were guided by senior Kennedy Phelen's setting, who led the team with 28 assists. Phelan, a Florida State commit, also picked up her 3,000th career assist in the process.

"It's crazy," she said of the feat. "We have some girls on the outside, in the middle, who can terminate it from anywhere on the court. It makes my life really easy. It's just been such a blessing to be part of this program and such a great way to start off the season. I can't wait to see how we end it."Jessica Phelan echoed Kennedy's sentiments.

"For Kennedy, she has grown up admiring so many of the great setters from Fayetteville like Aubrey Edie who went to play at Ole Miss and Ella May Powell at Washington," she said. "I think in volleyball, it is just the ultimate team sport. For her to have 3,000 assists, she knows she had a lot of great hitters around her. It's a cool milestone for her, but I think she just loves that position because she has the chance to make people around her even better. Awards like that are team awards too."

The Lady Purple'Dogs cruised in the last two sets, winning both 25-14. Seniors Ashley Ruff and Ella Weilert led Fayetteville's defense with 11 and nine digs, respectively.

The schedule doesn't get much easier for Greenwood, opening up with the defending two best teams in Class 6A. Lady Bulldogs Coach Jennifer Golden said she wants her team tested early.

"It's what we talked about after the game," Golden said. "I told them, 'I don't schedule cupcakes because they don't help us get better.' So, the girls understand that we play these tough teams on purpose. We can go and see what we have to work on from these games and know exactly where we're at. It will only get better from here."

Greenwood hosts the defending 6A runner-up Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday. Fayetteville opens 6A-West conference play Thursday at Springdale.