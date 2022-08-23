Fayetteville youth

shot in LR home

Little Rock Police Department is investigating the shooting of a Fayetteville teen in the 4300 block of West 11th Street on Thursday night.

Officers responded to 11th Street after a shot spotter detected a shooting in the area at about 9:17 p.m., according to a police report released Monday.

A woman at the scene told police her teenage son had been shot. Officers located the teen and observed blood on the left side of his head, his mouth and his right wrist. Officers were not able to tell how he sustained his injuries, the report said.

The mother told police they were inside a residence when her son was shot.

Another witness told police they were in a vehicle in the residence's driveway when they heard gunfire. Windows in the vehicle started to shatter, the report said. The person in the vehicle was not injured.

The witness said they didn't see the shooter but believed they were on foot and fled, the report said.

A nearby neighbor told officers they were inside their home when they heard gunfire.

Officers noted damage from rounds on the neighbor's residence.

The injured teen was transported to a nearby hospital.

Chamber, eatery

struck by gunfire

A police report released Monday identified businesses struck by gunfire during an afternoon shooting incident in the River Market Friday.

The Flying Saucer Draught Emporium restaurant and Little Rock Regional Chamber building were both struck, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The buildings sit about 500 feet away from each other in the River Market District.

Three vehicles were also shot during the incident, the report says.

As of Monday, police were still looking for a suspect they believed is connected to the shooting, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Darien Williams was charged with terroristic act and criminal mischief Saturday. He was last seen fleeing from the shooting on President Clinton Avenue.

Police previously released video footage of Williams in the parking deck near Main Library off President Clinton Avenue.

Two people were briefly detained by police for questioning but later released.

Man, 23, shows up

with bullet wound

A 23-year-old man showed up at St. Vincent's Hospital with a bullet wound to his lower back Saturday at about 2 a.m., a Little Rock Police Department report said.

The man was dropped off at the emergency room in an unknown vehicle, the report said.

Police were alerted to the shooting by hospital staff.

Security at the hospital told police the man was not cooperative in giving any information about the shooting, the report said. The victim also did not provide any information about where the shooting took place or possible suspects to police, the report stated.

The man was taken into surgery and was unable to finish a full interview with police on Saturday, the report says.