Ford: Job cuts, EV transiton imminent

Ford Motor Co. is cutting 3,000 jobs as the automaker shifts to electric vehicle production.

Leaders of the Dearborn, Mich., manufacturing giant made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, noting that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go with another 1,000 contract workers.

The cuts represent about 6% of its 31,000 full-time salaried workers in the the United States and Canada. Ford's 56,000 union factory workers will not be affected. Some workers will lose jobs in India.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley wrote in the Monday email that Ford has a chance to lead in the new era of connected vehicles and EVs.

Company officials have said that Ford plans for half of its global production to be EVs by 2030.

"Building on this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century," the Monday email noted. "It means redeploying resources and addressing our cost structure, which is uncompetitive versus traditional and new companies."

Ford determined that its cost structure wasn't competitive with General Motors Co., Stellantis NV and Tesla Inc. Ford has reported that it plans to cut $3 billion in annual internal-combustion-vehicle structural costs by 2026.

The company said it is on track to make more than 2 million EVs by the end of that year, having already sourced 70% of the battery capacity needed to meet the goal.

Ford executives announced plans to manufacture 600,000 EVs, globally, by late 2023 and confirmed that they secured 100% of the battery supplies needed to make those cars.

The announcement Monday comes about a month after the company released healthy second-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street's expectations as its adjusted operating income tripled year-over-year to $3.7 billion. U.S. sales also jumped nearly 2%.

"We're moving with purpose and speed into the most promising period for growth in Ford's history -- to innovate and deliver great products and connected services, raise quality and lower costs," Farley said in a separate news release.

Moving forward, Ford plans to release reports for three separate business units: Ford Blue, the traditional models; Ford Model e, the EV division; and Ford Pro, focusing on its commercial and government customers.

Ford's effort to lean into EVs falls in line with the Biden administration's climate initiatives.





Last week, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, which includes new tax credits for EVs that will ultimately make climate-friendly cars more affordable.

Ford and Farley said in the Monday email that Ford will provide severance benefits and significant help for the workers to find new jobs.

Information for this article was contributed by Jaclyn Peiser of The Washington Post and Tom Krisher The Associated Press.