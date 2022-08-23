Fordyce, PB to host entrepreneur confab

A small business development conference is being held via Zoom and in-person in Fordyce and Pine Bluff next month to support existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The 2022 South Arkansas Small Business Development Conference includes 20 private, state, federal, nonprofit and international organizations that give small and emerging business owners tools, skills and contacts to grow their businesses and create jobs, the Arkansas Press Association said Monday.

Conference topics will include capital funding, strategic relationships, selling goods and services to governments, personal finance basics and using the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center.

The conference is Sept. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fordyce Civic Center at 300 U.S. 167 and at Pine Bluff's main library at 600 S. Main St.

It is preferred that in-person attendees have been vaccinated against covid-19, and social distancing, temperature checks, masks and release forms will be required, the release stated.

The event is free but registration is encouraged.

Those interested can register by calling the Arkansas Human Development Corporation toll free at (800) 482-7641 or (501) 374-1103, ext. 10, or by visiting https://bit.ly/3zG1ne3.